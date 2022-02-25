A bill sponsored by Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and backed by the developer of two major affordable projects in the Keys could make it easier to turn government-subsidized affordable housing into market-rate housing.
SB 196 started off as a rather mundane piece of legislation designed to make the Florida Housing Finance Corporation the state fiscal agency that makes determinations in connection with specified housing bonds rather than the State Board of Administration.
But this month, an amendment was added to the bill that could make it easier for developers to turn the affordable housing projects into market rate projects after 15 years. Rodriguez, R-Doral, added the amendment to her bill at a Senate committee meeting earlier this month.
Emails obtained through a public records request by the website Seeking Rents show Rodriguez got the language for the amendment from lobbyists for The Vestcor Companies, a Jacksonville-based development company that built the Quarry affordable housing project on Big Coppitt Key and is working with the City of Key West to build roughly 100 units of affordable housing on Truman Waterfront called The Lofts of Bahama Village.
Both projects are subsidized through tax credits from Florida Finance Housing Corporation. Lobbyists for Vestcor also provided Rodriguez with talking points, some of which she read word-for-word while presenting the amendment during the Feb. 2 hearing, the website stated.
The amendment deals with federal housing laws that dictate how developers of affordable housing projects can use federal tax breaks or tax credits to help finance their projects. In exchange for the subsidies, they must agree to keep rents affordable for low-income tenants for as long as 50 years.
After 14 years, the owners of certain affordable housing developments can inform the state that they want to sell. The state then has one year to find a buyer at a price determined by a formula in federal law.
If the state finds a buyer willing to pay that price, the owner of the development then chooses whether they want to sell. No mater what the seller does, the development must remain affordable.
But if the state can’t find a buyer, then the affordable housing restrictions are lifted and the owner can start charging market rate prices.
The amendment has language that states both the buyer and seller would have to negotiate a “reasonable contract,” not just one of the parties. This means the seller can say no to the terms and the affordability restrictions are lifted.
Ida Eskamani, of the Florida Housing Justice Alliance, has been following the bill and had supported it. However, the amendment has Eskamani withdrawing her support of the bill. She said the amendment is another example of how the Florida Legislature is putting “the priorities of for-profit developers and corporations before the needs of the constituents.”
She plans to speak on the bill when it goes to its next committee hearing on Monday, Feb. 28, she said. This year’s legislative session ends March 11.
The legislation comes as the Florida Keys and the state are going through an affordable housing crisis. The Monroe County government and City of Key West have land-use laws and developments agreements for the Quarry and The Lofts that dictate the rents must stay at affordable rates.
Sen. Rodriguez has begun to work with the Florida Finance Housing Corporation on another amendment “being filed at the next committee so there is clarity for all stakeholders,” she told The Key West Citizen.
“I will not move the bill forward unless FHFC (Florida Housing Finance Corporation) is in full support of the bill as amended,” she said. “The original bill was brought to me by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. As customary, I meet with numerous stakeholders who have an interest for or against my bills that I have filed. Again, this bill is no different. I am in discussions with FHFC and we are finalizing language which will have their full support and provide clarity to affordable housing developers.”