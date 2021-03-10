Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he would drop the eligibility age for the coronavirus vaccine from 65 to 60, allowing 1.4 million more Floridians to get vaccinated starting next week.
“This is the right time to do it,” DeSantis said Monday of lowering the age requirement. He said the state is “starting to see the demand soften” among seniors 65 and up, the first group in the general population that he authorized to be vaccinated.
As of Sunday, nearly 3.6 million Floridians had gotten at least one vaccine shot, almost three-quarters of them 65 years or older. Other eligible groups include law enforcement officers, firefighters, health care workers, teachers and people 16 and older who are extremely vulnerable to the virus.
On Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported 47 cases over the weekend. Those included 18 in Key West, seven in Islamorada and among non-residents, five in Tavernier, two each in Big Pine and Long keys, and one in each Key Largo, Marathon, Summerland Key, Key Colony Beach, Sugarloaf and Ramrod Key. The total of cases in the Keys was 6,005, with 46 deaths and nine current hospitalizations.