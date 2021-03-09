The state has ordered that the Monroe County School District have students return to in-person school five days a week, but the school superintendent is “concerned because this will make it impossible for us to follow guidelines from the CDC and Health Department when it comes to social distancing.”
“The COVID case counts and positivity rates in our population are still concerning and just last week we saw our juvenile transmission rate increase two percentage points in Monroe County,” Monroe County School Superintendent Theresa Axford said. “I also believe our teachers are at risk. We are working to get them fully vaccinated, but that has not happened yet. That being said, we will work to make our schools as safe as possible for both students and teachers as we work to implement this order from the Commissioner of Education. We will be releasing more details as we work them out this week.”
Bringing students back to the classroom full-time has always been a priority, Axford said.
“But my actions have always taken into consideration the health and safety of all our students and staff,” Axford said. “I have worked closely with our Health Department and School Board from day one in an effort to bring all students back when it is safe to do so. This order from the Commissioner of Education takes that decision out of our hands and we now find it necessary to resume full-time school for all students.”
Bob Eadie, who oversees the local offices of the Florida Department of Health, has concerns about requiring Monroe County students to go back to school five days a week.
Eadie is concerned about the schools’ ability to have students social distance in the classrooms and the recent rise in infections in students, Eadie said.
“We are still in the midst of an outbreak,” Eadie said. “The pandemic is not over and there are people who think that it is. We are not out of the woods.”
State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent Axford a letter on Friday telling her state the school district “may not be fully complying” with the state’s order on students returning to school for in-person instruction five days a week.
“The consequences for failing to comply with EO-07 include reverting back to the statutory funding scheme without the benefits of the Emergency Order,” Corcoran said.
Corcoran ordered the school district to confirm it would comply with state orders within 24 hours and the proposed letter to parents notifying them must be “approved by the Department prior to its release,” he wrote.
Axford apologized to the teachers in an email.
“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you this afternoon. I received a letter from the Commissioner of Education on Friday afternoon at 5:09 p.m. which requires us to offer five days of in-person instruction to all students who want it. We have been aware of a group of parents who have been pursuing this five day in-person option, but we believed that we were working with them to resolve their concerns. They apparently have been calling the Commissioner on a regular basis to complain.”
The school had been using a schedule based on the local “Health Department’s recommendation that our community spread of the virus was too high to bring all of our students in,” Axford wrote in the email to teachers.
“Apparently the Commissioner does not believe that the level of community spread of the virus is an acceptable reason to not offer five days of face to face instruction. He has sent a clear directive that indicates there will be significant financial penalties if we do not comply with his order.”
District administrators have met with principals and have asked them to set up teams in schools to revisit classroom layouts to maintain as much distance as possible and to look again at how we can make teachers and students safe, Axford said.
“We are literally being ordered to do this and have no recourse at this time,” Axford wrote. “Please forgive me for having to share this news.”