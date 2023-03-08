The park managers and assistant park managers at Bahia Honda and Long Key state parks are no longer with the Florida Park service and those positions are currently vacant, but state officials are not saying why as of Tuesday.
The Keys Citizen received an anonymous voicemail last week about the vacant positions and a possible motive for the employees to be terminated. The Citizen sent an email request to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) seeking comment and the status of the employees.
“The park managers and assistant park managers at Bahia Honda State Park and Long Key State Park are no longer with the Florida Park Service,” DEP spokesman Alexandra Kuchta wrote on Friday. “The Florida Park Service is currently advertising for these replacements and while this is underway, we have shifted resources from other nearby state parks to ensure continuity of operations.”
When pressed on the issue, Kuchta wrote Tuesday: “The park manager at Bahia Honda State Park resigned. The park manager and assistant park manager at Long Key State Park and assistant park manager at Bahia Honda State Park were relieved of their duties due to management concerns.”
Kuchta did not provide details surrounding the vacancies or the names of the employees.
The Citizen has begun the public records request process to obtain the personnel files of at least the past two park managers for those parks. On Monday, Mark Duncan was listed as park manager for Bahia Honda, and David Morris was listed as park manager for Long Key, according to the Florida State Parks’ websites for the two parks.
The Citizen sent emails to Monroe County government code enforcement and building officials, questioning if there were any outstanding code or building issues at the two Florida Keys parks. County building and code officials responded that there were no outstanding issues to their knowledge and “in fact, Bahia Honda has permits applied for repairs to their housing,” wrote Rick Griffin, a county building official.