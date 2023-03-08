The park managers and assistant park managers at Bahia Honda and Long Key state parks are no longer with the Florida Park service and those positions are currently vacant, but state officials are not saying why as of Tuesday.

Florida Park Service logo

The Keys Citizen received an anonymous voicemail last week about the vacant positions and a possible motive for the employees to be terminated. The Citizen sent an email request to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) seeking comment and the status of the employees.

tohara@keysnews.com