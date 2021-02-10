The Florida Department of Transportation has agreed to cancel construction of a pedestrian bridge outside Founders Park after the newly seated Islamorada Village Council, some of whom made the action a campaign issue, requested an end to the $4.68 million project in January.
“FDOT worked closely with the Village of Islamorada in the development of this project during which the village consistently supported the pedestrian bridge,” FDOT District 6 Secretary James Wolfe wrote in a Feb. 5 letter to Islamorada Mayor Buddy Pinder. “This change of position is unfortunately timed, causing a loss of public funds.”
To date, FDOT has invested more than $1 million into the design of the project, movement of utility infrastructure and construction staging. The state was to pay for the entire project, while the village would pay $3,500 annually for maintenance.
“As this is a local project and should not proceed without village support, we will cancel the project and return the site to its prior condition,” Wolfe said.
During last week’s village council meeting, council members again questioned the need for the pedestrian bridge, this time making an issue of who was responsible for its approval despite a 2016 FDOT feasibility study that said its construction was not warranted.
Councilman Henry Rosenthal read a statement aiming to show a paper trail that led to forward progress on the pedestrian bridge, he said.
Councilman David Webb wanted to ensure what Rosenthal was presenting was based on documentation, and said it was improper to make innuendos about responsibility.
The information was from emailed correspondence, Rosenthal said.
Webb asked if the idea was to censure a former councilman for backing the footbridge, which was intended to improve pedestrian safety and access to the park, particularly during large events that can stall U.S. 1 traffic.
Rosenthal demurred but wanted to “dispel the myth” that residents had an opportunity to comment on the bridge project when “the deal to build the bridge already had been sealed.”
However, discussion of placing a pedestrian bridge outside of Founders Park had been discussed publicly for years by prior council members, first as a temporary, movable structure and later as a permanent overpass.
Minutes from the council’s Sept. 27, 2018, meeting show that former councilman Jim Mooney, who is now the Florida Keys’ state representative, made a motion to move forward with the bridge, which was seconded by former councilman Mike Forster, who is now a Monroe County commissioner. The motion passed 4-1, with then-vice mayor Deb Gillis dissenting.
“This is the best option to protect this community,” Mooney said at that meeting. “This is about saving lives. I’m not going to apologize because it’s ugly. We can make it pretty.”
That September vote took place after FDOT unveiled plans and renderings for the permanent bridge during a public meeting at Founders Park on July 10, 2018, which was followed by a council discussion about the bridge with FDOT’s Wolfe during a July 19 council meeting.
Staff writers Timothy O’Hara and Dan Campbell contributed to this report.