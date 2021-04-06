As every person 18 and older became eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported 56 new cases of the coronavirus in the Florida Keys since Friday, April 2.
The new cases bring the Keys’ total to 6,531 since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.
Of the new cases in the county, 17 were reported in Key West , 10 in Big Pine Key, nine in Marathon, five in Tavernier and Islamorada, four in Key Largo, three in Cudjoe, two non-Florida residents and one new case in Key Colony Beach.
To date, there have been 3,068 cases reported in Key West, while Key Largo draws closer to 1,000 cases at 990; other areas with more than 100 cases include Marathon (737), Tavernier (480), Islamorada (227), Summerland Key (165) and Big Pine Key (152).
There have been 49 COVID-related resident deaths in the Florida Keys.
State-wide, there have been 2,081,826 cases reported in Florida, resulting in 33,674 deaths.
There are currently five people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Monroe County.
The Florida Key’s positivity rate remains below the state; the state rate was 7.02%, while Monroe County is 6.64%.
Gov. Ron DeSantis broadened vaccination availability to all persons 18 and older in Florida, starting Monday, April 5.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, more than 6 million people in Florida have been vaccinated. In Monroe County, 25,155 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, roughly one-third of the population of the Keys.
The Monroe County School District reported on its COVID-19 that there have been 300 cases reported since the start of the school year in August; 223 of those cases involved students, while 38 were teachers and 39 schools staff.
Monroe County remains under a mask update as passed by the Board of County Commissioners. All persons older than 6 must wear a facial covering inside a business establishment in Monroe County, according to the local health department. The mandate is set to expire on June 1.
For information on vaccinations and testing locations, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.