On Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported 69 new cases in Monroe County since Friday, March 26, including 20 in Key West, 12 in Key Largo and 12 non-Florida residents, nine new cases in Tavernier, seven in Marathon, five in Islamorada, two in Big Pine Key and one in Sugarloaf and Cudjoe keys.
There have been 2,047,379 cases reported in Florida, including 33,247 deaths. In the Florida Keys, there have been 6,6397 cases with 48 deaths.
There are currently six people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Monroe County.
The Florida Key’s positivity rate was considerably higher than that of the state; the state rate was 7.58%, while Monroe County jumped to 9.86%.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the eligibility to receive a vaccination to include all persons 40 and older, which began Monday, March 29. All persons 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccinations starting Monday, April 5.
To date, 5,604,283 people in the state have been vaccinated, while in Monroe County, 22,096 have received either the single-dose J&J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
For information on vaccinations and testing locations, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.