Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he was reducing the age requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, March 29, to people 40 and older and reducing the age restriction to 18 and older on April 5, but people 50 and older in the Florida Keys are still struggling to receive the vaccine.
“I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” DeSantis tweeted Thursday. “Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible.”
“Florida’s Senior First vaccine strategy is paying off,” DeSantis said in a pre-recorded video that accompanied his tweet. He said more than 3.2 million seniors 65 and older, over 70%, have been vaccinated.
But in Monroe County, more people being eligible will put a greater demand on the limited supply of vaccines making their way to the Keys.
Bob Eadie, who oversees the Monroe County offices of the state Department of Health, felt confident that the 65-and-older demographic in the Keys has been taken care of, but he said Thursday that there are many people in their 50s who still need to be vaccinated, and he reiterated his plea for the state to send more than 500 vaccinations to the Keys’ offices of the health department each week. Eadie questioned if the Keys were ready at this point to reduce age requirements.
Publix and Winn-Dixie grocery stores and Walgreens in the Keys have also been given doses, but Eadie did not know exactly how many those stores were getting each week.
On Wednesday, Walgreens held events in Stock Island, Big Pine Key and Islamorada and gave 470 shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only require one shot, Eadie said. This weekend, the local health department plans to administer 600 to 700 second doses of the Moderna vaccine in Marathon and Bahama Village.
“We have knocked out a a pretty good chunk. ... We are kind of getting there if you add up all of the numbers,” Eadie said, referencing allocations going to the health department and the stores.
As of Wednesday, 9,290 Monroe County residents had received their first dose and 10,902 had completed the vaccination series, which means they were given a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a first and second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Monroe County has a population of roughly 74,200 people.
The governor’s move to reduce the age requirement come as President Joe Biden set a target date to expand eligibility to all adults 18 and older as of May 1. In the past few weeks, some Florida cities began allowing people younger than 50 to get the vaccine.
There were 20 new cases on Thursday in Monroe County, including seven in Key West, which brought the Southernmost City’s total to 3,000 since the start of the pandemic, four in Key Largo, three in Marathon; two each in Tavernier and Cudjoe Key; and one each in Islamorada and Big Pine Key, according to the state health department.
There have been 2,021,656 cases reported in Florida, including 32,850 deaths. In the Florida Keys, there have been 6,284 cases with 48 deaths.
There are currently six people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Monroe County.
The Florida Key’s positivity rate was slightly below that of the state; the state rate was 6%, while Monroe County was at 5.85%.
Earlier this month, DeSantis waived all fines associated with violations of local COVID-19 mask violations, and The Key West Citizen reported Thursday the Key West Police Department has suspended all officer details it had assigned to lower Duval Street to enforce the city’s regulations.
To date, 5,205,239 people in the state have been vaccinated, with nearly 3 million having received either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County and Monroe County Emergency Management are working with multiple agencies to provide COVID-19 vaccines throughout the Florida Keys.
For information on testing locations and vaccinations, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.