The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County on Friday reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, with 17 of those in Key West, while the state crossed the solemn 1 million mark of coronavirus cases.
The increases bring the total number of reported cases in Monroe County to 3,515, including 104 non-residents. Key West’s total rose to 1,986, while Key Largo increased to 455 cases, Marathon 342, Tavernier 215, Summerland Key 109 and Islamorada 82, according to the state Department of Health.
Other areas in the Florida Keys include Big Pine Key with 72 cases, Stock Island 61, Cudjoe Key 18, Key Colony Beach 17, Sugarloaf 14, and Little Torch and Long Key, each with 11, according to the state Department of Health.
Ramrod Key and Duck Key have reported five cases, while Conch Key has two; Rockland Key, Big Torch, Cross Key and Plantation Key have each reported one case. The county had one homeless case, according to the local offices of Health Department.
State-wide, the number of COVID-19 cases hit 1,039,207 on Friday, with 18,994 resident deaths. The state’s positivity rate was at 7.48%, while Monroe County’s positivity rate soared to 12.2%. According to the state health department, there have been 28 coronavirus-related deaths in Monroe County since the start of the pandemic in March.
Currently, there are five people hospitalized with the virus at Lower Keys Medical Center.
The Key West City Commission, which recently voted to approve emergency orders imposing stricter mask rules and canceled all special events on city properties through Dec. 31, on Thursday night had moved toward enacting a 10 p.m. curfew over the entire New Year’s Eve weekend to fight the spread of the virus.
On Friday, the city issued an emergency directive enacting the curfew, in “order to avoid a public health emergency during the New Year’s holiday.”
The curfew will be from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 3.
State and local officials also have warned the cold and flu season is right around the corner, which could increase the spread of the coronavirus.
“If you wear your mask and wash your hands, you’ll prevent getting those diseases, or at least you’ll really cut the chances down,” Florida Department of Health in Monroe County Administrator Bob Eadie said earlier this week on U.S. 1 Radio.
“Our behaviors are what’s going to drive our results here,” he continued, “So we need to be really careful and really vigilant. That’s the reality, that’s where we are.”
As cities seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased through the Keys. A listing of those locations can be found at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The local Department of Health recently announced a walk-up kiosk in Big Pine Key, provided by Curative, with more than 500 tests a day available to the public. The testing site is located at Moose Lodge No. 1585, 21 Wilder Road.
The company’s oral-fluid swab testing is an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email within 24-48 hours.
Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at http://www.curative.com.
The Florida Department of Health offers free COVID-19 testing to all Monroe County residents, with valid identification. Appointments are required; to schedule, call 786-910-9764 or email testingmonroe@flhealth.gov.
In Key West, testing is available on Wednesdays at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In Tavernier, testing is available on Tuesdays at the Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In Marathon, testing is available on Thursdays at the Ruth Ivins Center, 3333 Overseas Highway, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. All events are scheduled as weather permits.