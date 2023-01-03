Flights to and from Florida airports — including Key West International Airport — experienced delays of up to three hours after a radar and computer issue caused a groundstop Monday. The delays capped an already rocky travel season thanks to winter weather over the Chrismas holidays.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the groundstop Monday morning, impacting inbound and outbound flights at Key West. At one point, all eight of KWIA’s commercial slots were occupied with planes from Delta, Silver, American, United and JetBlue, with at least four other flights from American and United waiting their turn on the taxi way. The stop also affected private flights to and from Key West’s Signature Aviation.