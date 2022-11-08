Big Pine Key resident and commercial fisherman Bobby Hanousek far outpaced competitors to finish in 10 minutes, 23 seconds, shattering the previous record of 14 minutes, 29 seconds and taking first place in the annual stone crab eating contest at Keys Fisheries Marina and Market in Marathon.
Sandra Bradshaw, left, and Sally Mishmash compete in the team division of the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Eating Contest Saturday in Marathon. Contestants were judged on their speed at cracking and eating 25 stone crab claws without leaving meat behind. The Florida Keys stone crab is one of the few renewable seafood resources.
Big Pine Key resident and commercial fisherman Bobby Hanousek far outpaced competitors to finish in 10 minutes, 23 seconds, shattering the previous record of 14 minutes, 29 seconds and taking first place in the annual stone crab eating contest at Keys Fisheries Marina and Market in Marathon.
Photo by Andy Newman
Participants in the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Eating Contest crack and eat claws for top honors Saturday.
Photo by Andy Newman
Sandra Bradshaw, left, and Sally Mishmash compete in the team division of the Keys Fisheries Stone Crab Eating Contest Saturday in Marathon. Contestants were judged on their speed at cracking and eating 25 stone crab claws without leaving meat behind. The Florida Keys stone crab is one of the few renewable seafood resources.
A Florida Keys commercial fisherman set a new record to win this year’s Keys Fisheries’ Stone Crab Eating Contest in the Florida Keys on Saturday.
Twenty-eight participants, divided into individual and team divisions, participated in the raucous amateur eating competition in Marathon.
Contestants had to crack and eat 25 stone crab claws and pick them completely clean in the fastest time. Participants received a 30-second penalty for any claw meat left behind.
Big Pine Key resident Bobby Hanousek far outpaced competitors to finish in 10 minutes, 23 seconds, shattering the previous record of 14 minutes, 29 seconds.
Hanousek, who works as a commercial stone crab and lobster fisherman, said this was his first time in the stone crab eating competition.
“I saw everybody else smashing them all at one time, and others smashing them one at a time,” Hanousek said. “I just went one at a time, so I didn’t leave any behind and get penalized.”
His strategy worked, leading him to shave over four minutes off the previous record. Prizes included certificates for jewelry, a fishing charter, a Keys hotel stay and more.
Marathon residents Ryan Becket and Felicita Franco claimed the top team title, finishing in six minutes and 34 seconds, a new team record.
Stone crabs are considered a renewable resource because of the crabs’ ability to re-grow harvested claws. The Florida Keys are responsible for about half of the state’s stone crab harvest that averages about 2 million pounds annually, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Stone crab harvest season runs Oct. 15 to May 1.