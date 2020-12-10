A 40,000-square-foot self-storage facility proposed at the corner of North Roosevelt Boulevard and Palm Avenue suffered another setback recently at the hands of the Key West City Commission.
Commissioners have voted to deny an appeal of an earlier Key West Planning Board refusal to reduce the number of off-street parking spots required for the 600-unit storage facility. As a result of the commission’s 6-0 vote on Dec. 2, the applicant must now either appeal that denial to the Circuit Court or start again by amending the project, sending it back to the planning board.
The large self-storage facility never received a positive initial response from city commissioners. StorCon withdrew most of its proposal, which asked for multiple variances to the required major development plan, from both the planning board and the city commission during the summer.
Despite that withdrawal, StorCon broke off a piece from the original proposal — asking for a reduced number of parking spots — and brought it back to both bodies. The planning board voted against the parking proposal, which would reduce off-street parking spots from 77 to 13, on Oct. 15. StorCon then appealed that decision to the city commission on Dec. 2.
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover — who represents District 5, where the storage facility would be located — wondered why only the parking portion of the much-larger major development plan was being revived by StorCon.
“This [major development plan] has been denied in its entirety by our planning board. Now it seems to me we’re going to get this piecemeal back to us so that at some point it might become palatable,” Hoover said, “The community, this is District 5, has spoken very loudly to me that they do not want this piece of land being developed for a storage facility.”
StorCon initially came to the city commission on Sept. 1 asking that it be allowed to take a shortcut on the usually-long process of applying for a major development plan. The “preliminary authorization” requested at that time by StorCon was questioned by commissioners, who said StorCon was trying to circumvent the planning board hearing process. When it became clear commissioners were not going to approve the preliminary authorization, StorCon Attorney Bart Smith withdrew the application.
Smith did not respond to a request for comment from the Key West Citizen by press time.
The planning board rejected the parking proposal because it was concerned the city would not be able to determine if the self-storage units were being used for long-term storage, where tenants visited the unit a few times a year, or by contractors using the units for construction material storage, which they would visit almost daily, Key West Planning Director Katie Halloran said.
“It [parking spot reduction] would be only appropriate if you were using the facility for long-term storage,” Halloran told commissioners. “We did hear from planning board members who operate self-storage that their facilities are not being used in that way.”
Hoover is discussing creating new ordinances and zoning regulations with city planning officials that would keep future large-scale building projects off of North Roosevelt Boulevard, she said. While there are some higher-story hotels on that strip, most of the commercial buildings along the boulevard that back up to a residential district are relatively low-rise.