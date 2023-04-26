One fish, two fish, redfish, drug residue fish.
Florida Keys bonefish aren’t the only species with opioids, antidepressants, beta blockers and hormonal contaminants in their systems.
A year-long study by Florida International University and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust has discovered pharmaceutical residue in the blood and other tissues of redfish in Florida waters. This new study, which follows on the heels of a three-year bonefish study in Florida Bay, shows that these waterborne contaminants are a concern statewide.
“The results underscore the urgent need to modernize Florida’s wastewater treatment systems,” said BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie. “Human-based contaminants like these pose a significant threat to Florida’s recreational fishery, which has an annual economic impact of $13.9 billion and directly supports more than 120,000 jobs.”
Scientists and volunteer guides and anglers sampled redfish in nine of Florida’s major estuaries: Florida Bay, Pensacola, Apalachicola, Cedar Key, Tampa Bay, Charlotte Harbor, Northern Indian River Lagoon, St. Augustine, and Jacksonville.
Similar to the results of the previous bonefish study, pharmaceuticals were found in all of the estuaries sampled, with an average number of 2.1 drugs per fish and a maximum of five. Only seven out of the 113 sampled fish had zero drugs in their system. On average, 25.7% of the fish exceeded a level of pharmaceuticals considered safe, which equates to one-third of the therapeutic levels in humans.
“These studies of bonefish and redfish are the first to document the concerning presence of pharmaceuticals in species that are important to Florida’s recreational fisheries,” said Jennifer Rehage, FIU professor and the study’s lead researcher. “Given the impacts of many of these pharmaceuticals on other fish species and the types of pharmaceuticals found, we are concerned about the role pharmaceuticals play in the health of our fisheries. We will continue this work to get more answers to these concerning questions.”
Cardiovascular medications, opioid pain relievers and psychoactive medications were most commonly detected in redfish. The anti-arrhythmic medication flecainide and the opioid pain reliever tramadol were detected in more than 50% of the fish. The antipsychotic medication flupentixol was detected above safe levels in one in five of the redfish samples.
Approximately five billion prescriptions are filled each year in the U.S., yet there are no environmental regulations for the production or disposal of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The average American consumes 18 prescriptions per year, with Florida ranking third among states for total number of written prescriptions.
Pharmaceutical contaminants originate most often in human wastewater and are not sufficiently removed by conventional water treatment, according to the researchers. They remain active at low doses, can be released constantly and exposure can affect all aspects of fish behavior, with negative consequences for their reproduction and survival.
“Florida is a leader in addressing water quality issues and wastewater infrastructure, including converting septic systems to sewage treatment,” said Kellie Ralston, BTT’s vice president for conservation and public policy.
“The results of this study indicate that there are additional opportunities for improvement by retrofitting existing wastewater treatment plants with innovative technologies, like ozone treatment, to remove pharmaceuticals and requiring such technology on new wastewater facilities.”
Modern wastewater treatment plants remove 30-50% of pharmaceutical chemicals, leaving the rest to leach into nearshore waters, according to Rehage. She suspects that the amount of pharmaceutical chemicals found in nearshore waters adjacent to properties that use reclaimed wastewater will be even higher.
Rehage has been working with colleagues from Sweden who are studying how to treat wastewater differently to reduce chemicals released into the environment. Reverse osmosis and nano-filtration are two effective treatments that Rehage’s colleagues have been researching.
She says the researchers are observing different behavior in fish with pharmaceuticals in them.
“Fish exposed to human antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications have changed behavior,” Rehage told the Florida Keys Free Press during the bonefish study. “They are more active, feed and migrate faster, engage in more risk-taking behaviors and are less sociable.”
Data from that study found 58 different pharmaceuticals in 93 bonefish sampled from Key Biscayne to the Marquesas Keys. Scientists found an average of seven pharmaceuticals per fish, while one specimen had 17 different drugs detected.
“An average of seven drugs were found in the bonefish from urbanized to remote areas, like 60 miles away from Key West,” she said previously. “The Upper Keys had the lowest incidents. This isn’t just a bonefish problem. This isn’t just a Florida Keys or Miami-Dade problem. The pharmaceuticals were found in crabs, shrimp and lobster, the prey that these fish and wading birds rely on.”