A recently published study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that white-tailed deer, one of the most abundant species of fauna in the continental U.S., are frequent carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 disease that has caused one of the largest societal disruptions in modern history. In humans, SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19.
Scientists evaluated 624 pre-pandemic and post-pandemic serum samples from deer in four states for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and detected them in 40% of those samples. The highly-endangered Key deer, which live in the Lower Keys, are a diminutive subspecies of white-tailed deer. But the scientists who study Key deer say that they haven’t conducted studies to see if the local deer population is contracting SARS-CoV-2, saying there is no evidence that they need to.
Texas A&M University is the main institution that conducts research on the Key deer. Dr. Roel Lopez, of the university’s rangeland, wildlife and fisheries management department, said no specific research has been conducted on Key deer and the novel coronavirus. Asked if it was even a concern for him, he said, “I would not think it is a concern because (there is) no evidence of mortality in deer.”
While Key deer don’t appear to be dying of the disease, which was the same assessment given by another employee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the National Key Deer Refuge, Lopez said the only concern would be that deer are serving as a reservoir for the virus to produce future variants, but there’s no evidence to suggest that they are spreading the disease among humans at this time.
That possibility was brought up in the white-tailed deer study, since deer and humans often live in close proximity, saying there is an “urgent call for proactive wildlife surveillance for early detection of reverse zoonosis (spillback) of SARS-CoV-2 into wildlife populations, which could lead to the establishment of novel wildlife reservoirs. Reverse zoonoses pose potentially significant risks to both human and animal health.”
Key deer once roamed from Marathon to Key West, but through habitat destruction and the increase of human population in the Keys, their domain has been reduced primarily to Big Pine Key and No Name Key. To some residents in that area, Key deer are part of what makes living on the islands unique, and many allow the deer to wander into their yards. Other residents, however, are not as keen on them.
Car strikes are the main killer of the Key deer but they have been ravaged by parasites and disease before. The most serious example was the New World screwworm outbreak in 2016, which resulted in more than 100 Key deer having to be euthanized. That year, an estimate of the Key deer’s population placed their numbers at 875.
Other animal species have been known to contract SARS-CoV-2, including domestic dogs, cats and ferrets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It considers the risk of domestic animals spreading the virus to humans to be low. The CDC said that knowledge of animals and the virus is a work in progress, and that the virus can spread between animals and humans during close contact.
“People with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock and wildlife,” an October CDC posting about the virus said.