Throughout this information series, the goal of the Key West Recovers task force has been to inform the community about low-cost and free services available to both businesses and families who continue to contend with the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a summary of services covered in previous stories in this eight-part series. Key West Recovers and the City of Key West are hopeful that more resources will emerge and the health and vitality of the community improves as time passes. This information can be shared with anyone living in Key West who may have a need for any of these services. This information series is also available at http://www.keysnews.com and the City of Key West’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Food and housing
• Food boxes
USDA food boxes (meat, dairy, and produce) should start arriving by the first week of February and are funded to continue through the end of April. They will be administered by SOS, FKOC and MCC (described below.)
• S.O.S
S.O.S is distributing approximately 13,000 bags of food per month at its pantries. Visit their sites on Stock Island and Bahama Village. For information, visit http://www.sosfoundation.org or call 305-292-3013
• Metropolitan Community Church
The Metropolitan Community Church’s “Cooking With Love” volunteers prepare and deliver more than 400 meals to the senior citizens and homebound in the community. For information, visit http://www.mcckeywest.net or call 305-294-8912.
• Florida Keys Outreach Coalition
The Florida Keys Outreach Coalition operates a non-perishable food pantry, supplying dry goods. Since COVID-19, they’ve added some refrigeration, so bread and milk could be added. For information, visit http://www.fkoc.org or call 305-295-7580.
• SNAP
Government-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits will increase starting this month. SNAP benefits will increase to $102 for an individual $1,495 for families. Eligibility for accessing SNAP benefits has been expanded.
To apply for assistance, visit http://www.myflorida.com/accessflorida or at one of their community partners, which in Key West include AH Monroe, Catholic Charities, the Guidance Care Center and the Healthy Start Coalition. A paper application can be mailed, faxed or returned to one of these partners.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
The City of Key West announced last week it will use a large part of the recently received $1.3 million CARES Act reimbursement funds for additional community rental assistance as well as a few other critically needed health and economic support programs. It is important to note that CARES Act monies are not going directly towards continued community COVID relief. Rather, it is the use of City reserves that were replenished by the CARES Act reimbursement for direct expenses incurred.
Key West City Commissioners will dedicate $500,000 toward rent assistance, along with utility, medical and testing. The actual amount earmarked for rent is still being determined. Rental assistance is perhaps the greatest need for our community’s most vulnerable. For more information go to United Way at www.keysunitedway.org or call 305-735-1929.
MEDICAL AND DENTAL
• Keys Area Health Education Center
AHEC recently acquired 3,000 Rapid COVID and PCR test kits, which are already being administered. They are rolling out some to providers immediately and hope to have the community pods set up within the next 10 days.
Keys AHEC also maintains nine primary care locations for students throughout Monroe County and all are school-based and both walk-in visits and appointments are available. They also provide routine dental examples for second- through seventh-graders. For information and testing sites, visit http://www.keysahec.org or call 305-743-7111.
• Rural Health Network
Rural Health Network of Monroe County offers healthcare and dental services to the underinsured, uninsured, and even the homeless population in Monroe County, regardless of a family or individual’s financial circumstance.
RHN also provides disease and medicine management, women’s and men’s health screenings and referrals, virtual-telehealth visits, ultrasound and laboratory services. Their dental services include general dentistry, crowns, bridges, partials, dentures, teeth cleaning, sealants (ages 5-18), pediatric services, X-rays and teeth whitening. For information, visit http://www.rhnmc.org or call 305-517-6613.
• Womankind
Womankind’s medical center and health offerings include high-quality family planning and non-emergency convenient care to women. They provide family planning, gynecology and primary care visits, and recently expanded their services to include ultrasound. For information, visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com or call 305-294-4004.
UTILITY AND SPECIAL ASSISTANCE
• Keys Energy Services
KEYS is one of the local utility companies that has stepped forward to assist customers with their energy bills by creating several options, including deferred payment plans, and a 10% decrease on all energy bills from May to July.
Applicants must apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The process is open to income-qualified families and individuals who need help paying their utility bills. LIHEAP can pay a past due amount up to $750, depending on funding availability. For information, visit https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov or 305-292-4408.
United Way of Collier and the Keys has launched a virtual Remote Crisis Case Management System to help residents cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working with the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, United Way is now offering http://www.keyshelp.org to assist neighbors in need.
The UWCK web application connects individuals and families seeking assistance with case managers who can help them obtain aid from multiple programs. The platform enables clients to apply for assistance from the safety of their homes, using mobile phones tablets or computers, and enables case managers to help them while working remotely.
MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
• Guidance Care Centers Inc.
The Guidance Care Centers in Key West, Key Largo and Marathon has procured an $800,000 COVID-19 Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention grant through November 2021. Additionally, Catholic Charities and A Positive Step of Monroe County also offer limited low or no-cost services. For information, visit http://www.gcmk.org or call 305-434-7660.
• Catholic Charities
Although Catholic Charities is not staffed with therapists in Monroe county, there is a tele-health program offered through its Miami offices, providing counseling services at no charge for those 60 and older. For information on the Catholic Charities counseling program, contact Claudia Gomez Cardona at 954-332-7070.
BUSINESS SUPPORT
• Small Business Development Centers
Keys businesses have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 for almost a year, but the Florida SBDC is one of 1,300 centers in a nationwide network of small business development centers, which are a resource partner of the Small Business Administration (SBA). For information, visit http://www.business.fiu.edu.
• COVID Safety Guide
Paul Menta, owner of the Key West First Legal Rum Distillery, took an early lead in reinventing his business to contend with the pandemic back in March. Based on his own business experience and reviewed by the Key West Recovers medical task force, he’s crafted a free practical guide for Key West businesses on what to do to prevent COVID and what to do if any employee tests positive. For information, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycqk3ro8.
• Moving outdoors
Local businesses need to generate sales to survive and the City of Key West is hoping to facilitate that adjustment locally by helping retail businesses, bars and restaurants move outdoors.
The city is waiving fees temporarily and offering “fast-track” approval and permitting through the city to help streamline the process. One way is through the Sidewalk Café program, which allows café-style seating on the city right-of-way. Not every business is able to create an outdoor experience. Weather, space, street frontage, transportability, monitoring of outdoor merchandise and capital are all factors. The form can be obtained via the city website at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
Richard Tamborrino is the former Editor and Publisher of The Key West Citizen and Florida Keys Free Press newspapers.