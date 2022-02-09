The owners of Sunset Marina on College Road have filed an application to expand its slippage by more than double, drawing some concerns from the nearby but separate Sunset Marina Condominium Association.
The marina currently consists of 136 slips and the proposed work would expand its capacity to 283 wet slips and would install temporary floating turbidity barriers around work areas in U.S. navigable waters. The application will have to be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers, since they are in charge of waters that are a part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Dr. Michael Klitenick is the president of the Sunset Marina Condominium Association, and said they held a special meeting recently to discuss the marina’s legality and concerns over its expansion. He added that it is within the marina’s right to expand.
He said there were some concerns over the aesthetics of expanding the marina, as well as concerns regarding its impact on the environment, traffic and congestion.
“If you look at College Road in the evening, there’s 20 cars there from the live-aboards,” he said.
He said there were also some concerns that it could impact seagrass in the area, in a year when seagrass die-off has contributed to historically high deaths for manatees in Florida.
“At the moment, some of the owners of Sunset Marina have big questions,” Klitenick said.
The application to the Army Corps states that there is no documented seagrass in the project area, and a benthic survey has been requested to obtain information about coral or seagrasses, and any other resource information.
A few endangered species exist in the vicinity. Among them are the West Indian manatee. The Army Corps wrote in the application that the project “may affect but is not likely to adversely affect the West Indian manatee or its designated critical habitat.”
The property may support suitable nesting habitat for the American crocodile, but the application said the proposed work will not impact that area.
A few other species are listed as residing in the area, but are not likely to be affected, according to the Army Corps. These including the Piping plover, Stock Island tree snail, Eastern Indigo Snake, green sea turtle, loggerhead sea turtle, hawksbill sea turtle (one of the most endangered species in the world, according to the World Wildlife Fund), smalltooth sawfish and Nassau grouper.
The application said a “may affect, not likely to adversely affect” determination was reached on a few species of coral in the area, but the Corps is requesting a second assessment from the National Marine Fisheries Service. The application said the Corps reached an “initial determination” that the proposed work would not have “substantial adverse impact” on essential fishing habitat in the Keys.
Sunset Marina is owned by the Smith family, the majority owner is local attorney Barton Smith, who said there is a need for more slippage in Key West, since at the moment, there’s not enough mooring balls or slips for everyone who wants one. Some live-aboards do not use proper pump-out methods as a result.
“We have a wait list (at Sunset Marina). Every marina has a wait list,” Smith said.
Smith said they are currently in the application process with the Army Corps and the state Department of Environmental Protection and still need approval from the City of Key West. He does not expect full approval until well into next year.
Smith is aware of the concerns raised by the nearby condo owners and said the developments will be cognizant of those concerns. The project has already undergone two redesigns and once they get closer to having a final slip count, they will be able to assess parking needs and other factors.