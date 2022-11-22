Aerial

Developers are seeking approval from Monroe County to redevelop the Cemex property in Tavernier as a supermarket/liquor store and affordable housing site.

 Image provided by Monroe County Planning Department

A proposal to create a new commercial zoning district to allow a supermarket with adjacent affordable housing in Tavernier is inconsistent with community character and the Monroe County 2030 Comprehensive Plan, according to a report by county planning staff.

Staff has recommended that the applicant address the consistency issues and submit and receive approval of a traffic study before the amendment request will be scheduled for consideration by the Monroe County Planning Commission.