A proposal to create a new commercial zoning district to allow a supermarket with adjacent affordable housing in Tavernier is inconsistent with community character and the Monroe County 2030 Comprehensive Plan, according to a report by county planning staff.
Staff has recommended that the applicant address the consistency issues and submit and receive approval of a traffic study before the amendment request will be scheduled for consideration by the Monroe County Planning Commission.
The applicant and property owner, Cemex/Singletary Concrete Products Inc., is seeking to build a 64,000-square-foot grocery and liquor store at the old Cemex plant, along with 86 affordable housing units at the back end of the parcel at 92501 Overseas Highway.
It is asking the Monroe County Commission to amend the county’s land use district zoning map to create a special commercial overlay that would allow up to 70,000 square feet of commercial retail space in an area where no more than 10,000 square feet is currently allowed.
The planning staff report was presented to the Development Review Committee on Oct. 25, a precursor to votes to approve or deny the request by the Planning Commission and later the Monroe County Commission.
“Staff anticipates the proposed amendment will result in an adverse community change to Tavernier,” the report states.
The plan has drawn considerable pushback from Tavernier residents and homeowner associations through public comment, a community forum and letters of opposition to county officials. Concerns include the plan’s apparent inconsistency with the county-adopted Tavernier Livable CommuniKeys Plan, which seeks to preserve Tavernier’s small-town atmosphere in part by preventing expansive commercial development. Additional concerns include increased traffic, a lack of county building allocations to accommodate the affordable housing proposal, U.S. 1 egress and ingress issues, and environmental impacts.
Bart Smith with Smith Hawks is the agent for the property owner, developer and purchaser, the Toppino family. He has said the project will help address the county’s affordable housing crisis by providing deed-restricted dwelling units.
Considering the size and scope of the project, a major conditional use permit is also required, which must undergo a separate code and compliance review and a Planning Commission vote.