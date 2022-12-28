Many children grow up dreaming of someday becoming professional athletes, but only a fraction ever realize those aspirations. However, Key Largo orthopedic surgeon Derek Papp, M.D., may have kept that hope alive for Key West teen Xavier “Javy” Perez.

Fourteen-year-old Javy has not only been turning heads in Key West for his baseball prowess, but he also comes from a skilled sports family. His sister was one of the top softball catchers at Key West High School and is now playing at FIU, while his father played on the Key West varsity baseball team for four years.

