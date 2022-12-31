After 25 years of “dropping” in a giant red high-heeled shoe on New Year’s Eve, elaborately dressed as legendary Key West drag queen “Sushi,” Gary Marion is hanging up the heel.
For a quarter of a century, Marion’s alter ego Sushi has starred in the Bourbon St. Pub complex’s New Year’s Eve festivities, a Florida Keys takeoff on New York City’s Times Square ball drop that’s dubbed the Red Shoe Drop.
Each Dec. 31, wearing a lavish self-designed gown, Sushi perches in a super-sized replica of a woman’s red shoe high above Key West’s Duval Street, bantering with thousands of revelers below while entertainers perform on a street-side stage. Seconds before midnight, the red shoe carrying Sushi is “dropped” from the complex’s second-story balcony, landing amid fanfare and applause as the clock strikes 12.
“The way I feel in the shoe is amazing,” said Marion. “It’s been a growth experience for me, because the first year I didn’t know what was going on; I didn’t realize that thousands and thousands of people would be watching me in a red shoe.
“So it’s exciting, it’s sort of dangerous because you don’t know what’s going on and you’re above the whole audience — but I enjoy every minute of it,” Marion said.
Since its inception, the Red Shoe Drop has become so famous that it’s often featured on national and international New Year’s Eve television programs. Even so, Marion has determined that this will be Sushi’s last year in the spotlight.
Plans call for the high-heeled happening to continue next New Year’s Eve with a different drag queen, likely to be chosen during June’s Key West Pride festival.
But late Saturday night, as the final seconds of 2022 tick down to the dawn of 2023, Sushi is to “drop” in the red shoe one last time.
“I don’t know exactly how I’m going to feel in the shoe at the moment, but I’m sure it’s going to be very emotional for me,” said Marion.
The heel drop is one of many events New Year’s Eve partiers can choose from several lighthearted takeoffs on the Times Square gala as midnight approaches Saturday, Dec. 31.
Party people on lower Duval Street can watch the “drop” of a gigantic man-made conch shell, the symbol of the Florida Keys, to the flat roof of Sloppy Joe’s Bar, 201 Duval St. Festivities will be hosted from the rooftop by DJ Sanaris and, as a huge clock counts down the seconds to midnight, the supersized shell begins to descend. Live music and dancing inside Sloppy Joe’s round out the revelry. No reservations or tickets are taken for the popular outdoor event. Visit http://www.sloppyjoes.com.
In the Key West Historic Seaport, New Year’s Eve merriment is centered around the Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St., and celebrates the island’s colorful seafaring heritage. Just before midnight, a “pirate wench” is lowered from the top of a majestic tall ship’s mast — completing her descent as the clock strikes and cannons boom to welcome 2023. The event includes live music, dancing and festivities at the Schooner Wharf. Visit http://www.schoonerwharf.com/.
Revelers also can applaud a huge replica of a Key lime wedge splashing down into a larger-than-life margarita glass on the Sunset Pier at Ocean Key Resort & Spa, 0 Duval St., paired with a performance by The Beatle Band; the “landing” of a flight attendant in a section of a replica aircraft during a ticketed Gatsby-style party at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery, 301 Whitehead St., whose historic building is known as the birthplace of Pan Am; and the offbeat “tuna drop” at the Smokin’ Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St. For information, visit http://www.facebook.com/SunsetPierKeyWest/, http://www.firstflightkw.com and http://www.smokintunasaloon.com.
While the listing here outlines New Year’s Eve highlights in Key West, celebrations elsewhere in the Florida Keys include waterfront fireworks displays, gala dinners and other colorful festivities. A complete roster of holiday activities and special events throughout the Keys can be viewed at http://www.fla-keys.com/calendar/.