p nye drops sushi in shoe

Drag queen Sushi stars in the ‘Red Shoe Drop’ at Bourbon Street Pub festivities for the 25th year.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

After 25 years of “dropping” in a giant red high-heeled shoe on New Year’s Eve, elaborately dressed as legendary Key West drag queen “Sushi,” Gary Marion is hanging up the heel.

For a quarter of a century, Marion’s alter ego Sushi has starred in the Bourbon St. Pub complex’s New Year’s Eve festivities, a Florida Keys takeoff on New York City’s Times Square ball drop that’s dubbed the Red Shoe Drop.