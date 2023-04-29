One of Key West’s hardest working and most prolific songwriters, Michael McCloud, will play his final Key West bar gig on Sunday.
McCloud, 76, will play his final set during his regularly scheduled time of noon to 5 p.m. at his longest standing gig, the Schooner Wharf Bar, arguably McCloud’s second home.
After singing thousands of songs to millions of people during a 31-year-span at the Schooner Wharf, the veteran Conch Republic troubadour plans to retire to Tucson, Arizona to be closer to his daughter and grandchild, he said. Years of “free drinks” will come to a close on Sunday, he said.
“I am going to miss Key West and the Schooner Wharf. When I am on stage, I enjoy every minute of it,” McCloud said. “I am probably past my retirement by about 10 years. ... It takes musicians a long time to grow up.”
Old habits are hard to break, even for a grandfather. McCloud doesn’t plan to completely retire at 76; if he can find an accommodating bar and restaurant owner in Tucson who is looking for someone to play happy hour.
McCloud credits his wife, Rose, for keeping him alive and grounded after all these years of playing bar gigs. He called her the “smartest person I know,” and “highly rational and incredibly logical.”
With such island anthems like “Tourist Town Bar” and “Just Came Down for the Weekend,” McCloud has become the one-man house band for the Schooner Wharf and has been a tourist favorite for more than three decades. Many visitors make Schooner Wharf a regular stop during their trip just to see him play.
McCloud, originally of Beckley, West Virginia, credits sitting on his Welsh grandmother’s knee listening to “Peter and the Wolf” on a 78 rpm record player for leading him down the path to becoming a musician and singer-songwriter. By first grade, he could tell the subtle difference between an oboe and a bassoon and a clarinet and a saxophone. He taught his “ears and brain” to pick out the “many layers of music” that went into the production of a song, he said.
His father was also influential musically, as he wasn’t a musician by trade but had a “booming baritone” voice and “paid a lot of attention to music,” McCloud said.
By the time McCloud was in high school, McCloud formed a folk trio with his brother Daniel and his brother’s girlfriend. The trio would eventually be whittled down to a duo between his brother and himself. Not being old enough to play in bars at the time, the duet would play at civic clubs and in the backrooms of restaurants.
He would eventually go on to hone his craft of songwriting and wrote some songs for a local rock ‘n’ roll band. He took a hiatus from music and joined the U.S. Navy for a two-year stint.
McCloud returned to the stage and was eventually lured to Key West after chatting with fellow musician Skipper Kripitz at a gig in Virginia Beach, McCloud said.
“He told me I could make a living playing music at noon, because of the cruise ship passengers and tourists,” McCloud said. “It sounded romantic. I thought, ‘I don’t have to stay up until 3 a.m. to play.’ “
Shortly thereafter, McCloud packed his belongings and his son Kaleb in a Chevy station wagon and drove all night to Key West. McCloud met with Capt. Tony Tarracino and did a brief audition right there on a bar stool at Tarracino’s famous Capt. Tony’s Saloon.
Prior to the brief audition, Tarracino gave McCloud some valuable advice.
“He told me I had to redefine my idea of success,” McCloud said. “He told me I needed to get two jobs. He told me to work five days a week, spend my two days off being like a tourist. He also told me not to aspire to be rich or famous, because in Key West, nobody cares.”
Following the audition, Tarracino told McCloud he was “too good for this place,” and “let’s go get you a good job,” McCloud said. Tarracino walked him down to Sloppy Joe’s Bar, where McCloud played a set that day and worked for years. He also obtained a job playing happy hour at the Casa Marina, so “by the end of the day I had two jobs,” McCloud said. A neighbor also agreed to babysit Kaleb while McCloud performed, he said.
“It was all made to order,” McCloud said. “I felt like I fell into a vat of chocolate.”
For several years, McCloud played music seven days a week, but would eventually part ways with Sloppy Joe’s, and he approached Schooner Wharf Bar owner Evalena Worthington about playing days at the bar. She initially told him there was not enough business during the day to pay for a musician during that time, he said. McCloud responded that he would play for free until he built up enough business to pay him, which did not take too long.
“I told her I could sell my CDs and I had a big enough tip jar,” McCloud said.
Schooner Wharf would become the musical home for McCloud for the next three decades, playing seven days a week initially and then down to five days a week, he said. In recent years, McCloud has whittled down his number of performances to three days a week. During the past three decades, McCloud has earned a loyal following of fans who come to Key West to have a drink at Schooner Wharf and watch him perform his songs.
“He had been a fixture in bar a for three decades,” Worthington said. “He is part of our family and always will be. He has created many special memories for our customers and for us over the years. He is an amazing songwriter and storyteller, in addition to being an amazing entertainer. ... He reminds us of why we are in Key West.”
In the end, McCloud estimates that he has written 300 to 350 songs, but not all he still plays or recorded.
“There are songs you leave behind,” McCloud said. “The best songs are songs people can relate to on a personal basis, everyman songs. These are songs people see themselves in.”