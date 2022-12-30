The announcement of the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels brings special memories for two local radio personalities who have been fortunate enough to be the only father-son team to make flights with the famed aerobatics team.

Gayle “Swifty” Swofford, 90, and his son Todd, 59, are well known in the island community as the original Voices of the Fighting Conchs sports teams. The elder Swofford landed in Key West in the early 1960s to manage the WKIZ-AM 1500 in a bustling Navy town.