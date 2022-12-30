The Blue Angels were created at the end of World War II by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Chester W. Nimitz to boost U.S. Navy morale and keep the public interested in the military. The non-hazardous smoke trails used during air shows are created by putting paraffin-based oil directly into the aircraft’s exhaust nozzles.
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
Legendary Conch broadcaster Gayle ‘Swifty’ Swofford climbs into the back seat of a Blue Angels A4 for his flight in 1975.
Photo provided
Key West broadcaster Todd Swafford prepares for take-off with the Blue Angels during their 2004 visit to NAS Key West.
Photo provided
Lcdr. Thomas Zimmerman steps away from Blue Angel jet No. 7 after landing at NAS Key West last week, in preparation for the upcoming Southernmost Air Spectacular Tuesday.
The announcement of the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels brings special memories for two local radio personalities who have been fortunate enough to be the only father-son team to make flights with the famed aerobatics team.
Gayle “Swifty” Swofford, 90, and his son Todd, 59, are well known in the island community as the original Voices of the Fighting Conchs sports teams. The elder Swofford landed in Key West in the early 1960s to manage the WKIZ-AM 1500 in a bustling Navy town.
“When I first arrived, the Blue Angels were based in Key West during the winter until the Cuban (Missile) Crisis. Key West had a huge military presence with the Navy Sonar School and such,” said the elder Swofford. “Then I got involved in the Military Affairs Committee in Key West.”
Swofford had several highlights in his lengthy broadcasting career, from conducting a dive on the USS Key West to covering Bill Butler’s Conch Basketball Champions.
But one memory stands out clearly in his mind. “The chance to fly with the Blue Angels is definitely the highlight.”
Swofford had a chance to fly with the first Latino member of the team, Lt. Al Cisneros, in 1975 while the unit was flying A4 Skyhawk aircraft.
“We did a lot of work with the Blue Angels and the Navy back in those days,” said Swofford. “I had just been elected head of the military affairs committee and got a call one day from the Navy saying they wanted to take me for a flight around Key West so I could see it in a way I had never seen before.
“Boy, were they right.”
Swofford said what impressed the most was that it was something he couldn’t anticipate.
“I had been across the country in a DC-3 when I was a Navy Corpsman embedded with the Marines at Quantico,” recalled Swofford. “But I had never been in a position like this.”
Having lived in Key West for almost 15 years, Swofford had seen Key West from sea level and the air.
“But I had never seen it like this. The visibility and blueness of the sky and the water were incredible,” he said. “There is nothing like that — the speed. Diving from 20,000 feet to near ground level, then the rolls they did. I had never been in that situation before.”
Because it was the unknown, Swofford said he had to have confidence in his pilot, Cisneros.
“You had to believe in your pilot, and I did. There is no fear because the pilot keeps you in their audience and calms you. I’ll remember it forever.”
At the time of Swifty’s flight, Todd was 12 and attending Horace O’Bryant.
“Dad got to fly with them and came home with this big poster of him and Blue Angels,” said the younger Swofford. “That impressed me, and from that time forward, working in Key West, I decided if it ever came up, it was something I wanted to try to do.”
Swofford went on to follow in his father’s footsteps, leading an award-winning Key West Conch’s broadcast team at WKWF-AM Sports Radio 1600.
Then, in 2004, he followed in his footsteps again, climbing into the backseat of a Blue Angels F-18 Hornet.
“Before the airshow, they had invited several media members on flights,” he said. “And I was lucky enough to get to go.”
Swofford said the Blue Angels had taken a 20-year hiatus on performing in the skies of Key West due to budgetary cutbacks.
“Jim Scholl was the base commander then, and had made a big push to get them back,” said Swofford.
Like his father, Swofford said the views were incredible. But what stuck out to him was the professionalism of his pilot, USMC Lt. Len Anderson. In addition to flying with the Blue Angels, Anderson, now a Brigadier General, has also landed several Hollywood roles, including the Tom Hanks blockbuster “Captain Phillips.”
“That is what they do,” said Swofford. “They take you through the show, and the pilot talks you through everything they want you to do. I have had the chance to be in some very powerful powerboats, but this was nothing like that. It was the experience of a lifetime.”
Swofford said he experienced up to 7Gs in force and complete weightlessness.
“You go up to 5,000 feet in five seconds. That gives you an initial burst of adrenaline, and it calms you down,” said Swofford. “Then the pilot gets you settled down for what comes later in the flight. It is quite a show and very impressive.”
“When they tell you to arm the ejection seat, there is no turning back.” Well the most awakening moment for Swafford.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be headlining the 2023 Southernmost Air Spectacular at NAS Key West on April 15-16. For information, visit http://www.airshowkeywest.com.