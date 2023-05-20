The Key Largo-based Coral Restoration Foundation in partnership with Georgia Aquarium, has unveiled the “Coral Bus,” a cutting-edge aquarium trailer system designed to transport nursery-raised corals safely to their new homes within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The need for innovative solutions in coral restoration and conservation has never been more urgent, as the world’s coral reefs facing unprecedented challenges from climate change, pollution, and other human-induced stressors. Locally, the Keys reef tract is more than 90 dead, according to experts.