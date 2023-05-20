The Key Largo-based Coral Restoration Foundation in partnership with Georgia Aquarium, has unveiled the “Coral Bus,” a cutting-edge aquarium trailer system designed to transport nursery-raised corals safely to their new homes within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The need for innovative solutions in coral restoration and conservation has never been more urgent, as the world’s coral reefs facing unprecedented challenges from climate change, pollution, and other human-induced stressors. Locally, the Keys reef tract is more than 90 dead, according to experts.
The Coral Bus was developed to address the issue of coral stress during transport — removing as many stressors as possible gives these endangered animals an even better chance of survival in the wild, according to CFR spokeswoman Alice Grainger.
The Coral Bus is a first-of-its-kind coral transport technology that closely replicates the open ocean conditions to which the corals are already acclimated. The state-of-the-art aquarium trailer enables practitioners to monitor and regulate water temperature, pH, filtration, and water flow to ensure the well-being of corals during transport, minimizing the stress experienced by these fragile animals while they are on the move, according to Grainger.
“The Coral Bus now constitutes an incredible tool for our daily operations at CRF offering us year-round transport capabilities that can adapt to seasonal in-situ conditions,” said Jessica Levy, CRF director restoration strategy. “By closely replicating the natural environment during transport, this system will help ensure the comfort and well-being of the corals we are moving. By reducing shock to these delicate animals, we are giving them an even better chance of surviving and thriving in the wild. We are deeply grateful to Georgia Aquarium for their invaluable contributions to this groundbreaking project. Their expertise and support have been instrumental in revolutionizing coral transportation, paving the way for a brighter future for coral reefs and marine ecosystems. Now we are just looking forward to hitting the road.”
“Coral restoration and conservation is an ongoing mission for Georgia Aquarium, both at home and in tandem with partners, like CRF” added Steve Hartter, associate curator of fish and invertebrates at Georgia Aquarium. “We were thrilled to have contributed to the completion of the Coral Bus, which will give CRF the ability to expand their impactful work preserving our ocean’s coral reefs.”
The Coral Bus was designed and built by Coral Restoration Foundation and Georgia Aquarium with support from the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.
CRF has been doing coral restoration work in the Keys and throughout the Caribbean since its founding in 2007. CRF has developed a method for “farming” and “out-planting” colonies of staghorn, elkhorn, boulde, and pillar corals. By hanging finger-sized fragments of these corals to grow on coral trees, they can produce colonies that are large enough to be out-planted in just six to nine months. To date, CRF has restored more than 34,000 square meters of Florida’s Coral Reef.
CRF will host its annual World Oceans Day celebration, Coralpalooza, on Saturday, June 10.
Coralpalooza is becoming a global movement for coral reef restoration that has been gaining momentum since 2014. This year, Coralpalooza is once again going global with organizations from around the world joining the effort.
The event includes the Coralpalooza Dive Day and the land-based Coralpalooza Festival. For Coralpalooza Dive Day, an armada of boats will be going out of the Upper Keys and Key West, taking an army of divers out to actively restore the reefs of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Non-divers can join the fun at the Coralpalooza Festival, being hosted at Margaritaville Beach House in Key West, and at Dockside Raw Bar & Grill in Islamorada.