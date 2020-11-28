The Monroe County Tourist Development Council has debuted a video encouraging responsible boating, diving and fishing off the Florida Keys.
The video, produced by NewmanPR, encourages visitors to practice safe and responsible actions when boating, diving and fishing in the Florida Keys has debuted on the Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s social media channels.
The video features guidelines for safe boating from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube, as well as diving and snorkeling recommendations from Middle Keys dive operator Wendy Hall, who also advised divers to wear rash guards and shirts instead of using forms of sunscreen that studies have found can hurt coral.
Lower Keys fishing guide Captain Will Benson gives out sportfishing sustainability information and fish-handling tips that give catch-and-release fish their best chance of survival. Benson also encourages anglers to only keep what they think they are going to eat and release the rest.
“The reason we are down here is to connect with the environment, but it is also to protect the environment down here,” Benson said in the video.
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman applauded the new video.
“We appreciate TDC’s continued efforts to communicate responsible marine recreation in the Keys,” Fangman said. “This will help people better understand that the Keys are a special place vital to preserve for future generations.”
The video can be viewed on the Florida Keys website at http://www.fla-keys.com/sustain or shared via the TDC’s social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
The video debuted as coral cover in the Florida Keys has declined by more than 90% since the 1970s and disease, vessel groundings, pollution, over-fishing, hurricanes and warming ocean temperatures continue to compromise coral health.
Currently, the Keys’ coral reef tract is experiencing some of its greatest declines in recent decades because of a Stoney Coral Tissue Loss disease. The disease was first documented in 2014 and has taken out large swaths of coral from the Florida Keys to Martin County.
There is also a need for greater education of visitors as well; in August, one visitor was arrested and charged with taking coral from the Keys’ reef tract.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers issued Christopher Curlee, of North Carolina, a notice to appear for violating the Endangered Species Act, as the species of coral harvested is on the endangered species list.
In another case during spiny lobster mini-season, a tourist who brought his family down from Jacksonville was arrested and charged with taking a Goliath grouper, which is a protected species, and tormenting a juvenile nurse shark by throwing it in a chlorinated pool.
Yansel Garrido turned himself into authorities last month and was booked into jail after the FWC secured a warrant for his arrest on several fishery violations after he posted photos and videos on Facebook of himself filleting a Goliath grouper, cooking undersized lobster tails and swimming with a nurse shark in a chlorinated pool at a Marathon vacation rental in August, according to the arrest report.
“By educating visitors on the fragility of Keys marine resources before their trips, we help increase their understanding so they’ll be more likely to protect those resources,” Tourist Development Council Director Stacey Mitchell said. “We want vacationers to responsibly engage in activities that align with TDC’s ‘Connect and Protect’ initiatives.”