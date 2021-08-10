A teenager was taken flown by helicopter to a Miami hospital Saturday after he was reportedly bitten by a shark.
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatcher received information Saturday morning that a teenager was reportedly bitten by a shark, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
At about 7:31 a.m., a teenager was brought ashore at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo and was to be flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami by a Miami-Dade rescue helicopter, according to authorities.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident. The youth was lobstering when he was reportedly bitten, FWC spokesman Bobby Dube said.
“The kid didn’t see what bit him because the water was murky,” Dube said.
The child was bitten in the “lower extremities” and his family put him on a boat carrying seven people, Dube said.
“Nobody saw anything,” said Dube, who called the reported shark bite “inconclusive.”
This is the second case in a year in the Florida Keys in which a diver or snorkeler was reportedly bitten by a shark.
Last September, a 30-year-old Georgia man, Andrew Charles Eddy, was taken by air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami after he was bitten in the shoulder by a shark at Sombrero Key Light.
The injury to Eddy’s shoulder was described as severe, Linhardt said at that time.
The International Shark Attack File (ISAF) through the Florida Museum of Natural History had been investigating that attack, ISAF Program Manager Tyler Bowling said.
Bowling called that attack the “most severe” he and his colleagues “have seen in a long time.” Bowling speculated that it could have been perpetrated by a bull shark, given the information provided by the Sheriff’s Office.
He speculated the shark may have been underneath the boat and was “spooked” by Eddy jumping into the water.
Authorities responded to another emergency on the water on Thursday. Coast Guard Station Key West boat crew rescued an injured 70-year-old woman after she was ejected from her personal watercraft, Thursday, near Fleming Key.
The woman was returned to shore by the Key West rescue crew and transferred to awaiting emergency medical services for a possible leg injury, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Sector Key West received a phone call from a boater at about 2:30 p.m. reporting a woman was reportedly injured after she was ejected from her personal water craft, Coast Guard officials said.
“It’s important to remember to always wear a life jacket while taking part in activities on the water,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Giordano, a coxswain at Coast Guard Station Key West. “Wearing proper protective gear could save your life.”
Weather at the time of the incident was 1-foot seas with 10 mph winds. The Coast Guard reminded all recreational boaters, and those operating a personal watercraft or in a paddle-craft of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water: wear a life jacket, take a boating safety class, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, boat sober, and be considerate of others.
It’s also important to check the weather and water conditions before you get on the water.