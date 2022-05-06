The state road department expects to complete the installation of a temporary visual barrier this week along a segment of the 18-Mile Stretch where raft-up boaters gather on weekends and holidays.
The Monroe County Commission approved a resolution in February supporting Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay’s request that the Florida Department of Transportation place a visual barrier at U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 109 to discourage traffic backups caused by motorists slowing down to look at the boaters on Barnes Sound.
Ramsay’s request to place 4,400 feet of screening on the black, chainlink fence was approved by FDOT on April 2. However, the progress of placing the screen has been slow since the measure was approved, with only some of the screening installed.
“Due to a shortage of materials, the Florida Department of Transportation was only able to install the green screen along approximately half of the fence in the vicinity of Mile Marker 109,” said Tish Burger, communications manager of FDOT District Six in an email statement. “The rest of the screening material will be delivered the week of April 25 and will be installed as soon as we receive it. The green screen recently placed on the FDOT fence along Overseas Highway is a short-term measure. FDOT is researching other potential measures to address this matter in the long-term.”
Less than half of the fence has been completed and much of the scenic view is still visible. Some local residents took to Facebook last week to poke fun at the shortcomings of the temporary barrier.
The barrier’s green material can be seen through, and even if the entire length of fence is covered, motorists can still see over the short fence.
The location, which has earned the nickname “Bikini Beach,” has caused traffic to slow at speeds well below the posted 55 mph speed limit, creating backups of up to 2 miles in each direction and an uptick in rear-end collisions.
When fire and rescue crews answer those calls, emergency vehicles arriving to the scene cause even more chaos on the tight, congested highway.