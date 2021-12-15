A Key West jury deliberated for less than two hours on Monday before finding Billy Earle Baker, of Texas, guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 death of his girlfriend, Candice Cooper, while the two were vacationing in Key West.
A jury found Baker guilty of strangling and drowning her at Smathers Beach in August 2017.
“There was bruising consistent with strangulation,” prosecutor Val Winter said.
Also, Cooper’s sister testified that Cooper was an “avid swimmer” and had no pre-existing conditions or history of any medical illness, prosecutor Christine Poist said.
The sister also testified that Baker wanted Cooper immediately cremated in Key West, despite the sister at the time of the murder being married to a person in the funeral business, Poist said.
A jailhouse informant testified that Baker and Cooper took the trip to Key West to try and reconcile their relationship and they did argue the day of the murder, prosecutors said.
Judge Mark Jones will sentence Baker at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to prosecutors.
On Aug. 4, 2017, police and paramedics responded to a 911 call placed by Baker indicating Cooper was unresponsive after being pulled from the water at Smathers Beach, according to police.
At the time of the incident, Baker told police that he was a little way away from Cooper in the water just off Smathers Beach when he noticed her floating and unresponsive. He brought her to shore, began CPR and called 911, reports say.
Cooper was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
A preliminary examination by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office suggested the death could be suspicious and Key West police officers indicated the preliminary findings indicated a murder, according to police reports.
The couple had been together for two years and was vacationing in Key West, according to police. Baker told police the two were swimming at the beach when he discovered her floating face down in the water.
He called 911 and the operator talked him through CPR, according to the police report. Cooper never regained consciousness.