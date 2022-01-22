A man from Texas who was convicted of killing his girlfriend while vacationing with her in Key West in 2017 was given a life sentence in prison Thursday by 16th Circuit Chief Judge Mark Jones.
Billy Earl Baker, 52, of Lindale, Texas, was found guilty of second-degree murder in December by a jury that deliberated for less than two hours. Evidence showed that he strangled and drowned his girlfriend, Candice Cooper, at Smathers Beach in August 2017. She was 38.
Jones was made aware Thursday that Baker was on probation at the time he came to Key West and was not supposed to be consuming alcohol or leaving the state of Texas. He had been convicted of driving while intoxicated resulting in severe bodily harm in Texas, and had been given a 10-year suspended sentence.
Baker’s lawyer, public defender Kevin McCarthy, filed a motion for downward departure from sentencing guidelines, a procedure that asks for the judge to take into account factors for a more lenient sentence. The motion states that Baker has a history of mental health disorders. He was diagnosed with depression and is being treated with Prozac. Baker also suffered a stroke in May, which required him to be airlifted to University of Miami Hospital.
“I am facing big charges. They are charging me with murder. She was drunk and she drowned. I had all of these losses in a seven-month period. I have never been in trouble in my life,” Baker said in a psychiatric report in September 2018. As of Thursday, Baker still maintained his innocence. Jones denied the downward motion, saying he did not believe the conditions brought up in the motion rose to the level for what constitutes a downward motion under Florida law, meaning Baker faced a minimum sentence of 256.5 months in prison. Jones remarked that “it’s normal to be depressed in jail.”
Jones described the situation as a “tragedy” for everyone involved.
“There are no winners here,” he said.
The judge found Baker’s probation and suspended sentence particularly relevant, and that he continued to ignore a drinking problem even after the Texas courts gave Baker a second chance at freedom.
“One factor that I find to be the most aggravating of all is you didn’t have any business coming here,” Jones said.
Baker was additionally fined $11,386.86 in court and legal fees.
Baker’s children were not in attendance but wrote notes to be read aloud to the judge, advocating for a lenient sentence. Baker’s lawyer asked for an eight- to 12-year sentence.
Several members of Cooper’s family spoke and asked for a life sentence. Her son, Colton, 24, said that his mother was not in attendance for his college graduation and will not be there for his upcoming graduation from law school. He spoke to Baker directly and said “Billy, I want you to know that I don’t hate you,” but that “my mother demands justice.”
The victim’s sister also spoke, and said that Baker had been barhopping and doing the “Duval crawl” just a day or two after Candice’s death, despite having supposedly loved her.
After the hearing, Colton said the life sentence was the best thing that could be done for the family.
“There’s no bringing her back, but as far as justice goes, this is the best we’ll get,” he said.
At the trial in December, Cooper’s sister testified that Candice was an “avid swimmer” with no pre-existing medical conditions. She also testified that Baker had wanted Cooper cremated immediately after her death in Key West, even though Cooper’s sister was married to someone in the funeral business.
Reports show that a jailhouse informant testified that Baker and Cooper took the trip to reconcile their relationship and were arguing the day of the murder.
On Aug. 4, 2017, Baker called 911 to say that Cooper was unresponsive after being pulled from the water. He told police that he noticed her floating and unresponsive and pulled her to shore to initiate CPR. She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Baker hails from Lindale, Texas. A small city of about 6,000 people. Reports in the Tyler Morning Telegraph said that Baker was questioned by police the day after Cooper’s death and brought the interview to an end after saying he would not answer questions without a lawyer present.
A woman who was on Smathers beach and assisted Baker with performing CPR told police that Cooper looked purple and had white foam emitting from her nose and mouth. Family members told police that both Baker and Cooper had struggled with alcohol abuse, the Telegraph reported.