AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. While that national figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, travel in Florida is forecast to be the busiest in nearly two decades (since 2005).
AAA forecasts more than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s 50,000 (2%) more Florida travelers than last year’s holiday and nearly 22,000 (0.74%) more than 2019.
“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”
Despite higher gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive, according to AAA. It forecasts that 48.65 million Americans will set out for a holiday road trip. That’s 203,000 more drivers than last year.
In Florida, 2.7 million (91% of travelers) will take a road trip — an increase of 28,000 people from last year’s holiday.
Pump prices are trending higher this month and could set new record highs for the holiday. In Florida, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was set in 2013, at $3.46 per gallon. On Monday, drivers paid an average price of $3.55 per gallon. That’s 20 cents more than what Florida drivers paid last Thanksgiving ($3.35).
“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by staying in a less-expensive hotel or spending less on shopping and dining out.”