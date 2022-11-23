AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. While that national figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, travel in Florida is forecast to be the busiest in nearly two decades (since 2005).

AAA forecasts more than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s 50,000 (2%) more Florida travelers than last year’s holiday and nearly 22,000 (0.74%) more than 2019.