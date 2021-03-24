The sight of James Chapman riding his lighted tricycle on Duval Street and blaring soul and funk music from his homemade sound system made the Bahama Village native a legend in Key West.
Known locally as “Mr. Chapman,” he died Friday, having just turned 82 in February.
Chapman became a legend on the streets of Old Town Key West after he modified the tricycle with Christmas lights and a bumping sound system. Chapman has been in countless photos and videos by locals and tourists and was considered by many to be a a true Key West character and icon.
“It was his passion,” his son Kenny said of his father’s tricycle. “He called it the ‘Soul Cycle.’ It worked for him and people loved it. All the kids in the neighborhood wanted them to fix up their bikes like that.”
Mr. Chapman was forced to move to Delaware in 2015 after his home at the corner of Chapman Lane and Petronia Street went into foreclosure because a man he trusted to help him navigate mortgages and refinancing added himself to the property deed for Chapman’s house. The man immediately proceeded to borrow $538,000 against the property without ever repaying any of it, according to reports. With interest and penalties, the debt escalated to approximately $1 million, Chapman told The Key West Citizen in 2015.
“The Lord teaches us not to worry about material things,” Chapman told The Citizen then. “There are three things a house can’t do for you. You can’t take it with you to the hospital, the jailhouse or the graveyard, so don’t worry about it. If there’s something you truly need, God will make sure you never lose it.”
The loss of his home really took a toll on Chapman, his son Kenny said.
“This is really where he wanted to be,” Kenny Chapman said. “It was cold up there and he couldn’t really get around and be active. He loved working on his bike. He loved riding it around. It really kept him healthy.”
Chapman helped build the homes and buildings on Sunset Key, turning steel and doing other construction work.
Bahama Village resident and exalted ruler of the Coral City Elks Club Ken Sullivan remembers working along side “Mr. Chapman,” or as he called him “Chappie,” out on Sunset Key.
“I remember when we were the only two black guys out there,’ Sullivan joked. “Everybody loved Chappie. If you met him, you loved him. You didn’t just like him, you loved him.”
Key West City Councilman Clayton Lopez, who knew called Chapman a “super great guy.”