Local ceremonies will observe Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday that is growing in official recognition throughout the U.S. that commemorates, as Laurine Laxer of the Key West Carnival Corp. puts it, “the first time that all Black people in the U.S. heard that they were free.”
A few years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln, declaring that slaves were now free peoples, Texas had not yet surrendered to the Union, therefore Black people were still there being kept as slaves. That finally came to an end on June 19, 1865, when the proclamation was read aloud in Galveston to announce that the slaves of Texas were now free. It started as an unofficial holiday from there, but today only two states, Hawaii and South Dakota, do not recognize it as an official holiday, and the U.S. Congress is moving forward with a bill to proclaim it as a federal holiday.
Marathon’s first Juneteenth ceremony started last year, amid nationwide protests over racial injustice and the police killing of George Floyd and numerous other Black people. Laurie Swanson and Doris Hawkins will be organizing another ceremony this year to be held 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jessie Hobbes Park. Swanson hopes to have a few religious leaders speak and perhaps a city councilman and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, who spoke last year. After the speakers say their piece, Swanson said they will do the same as last year and stand by the Overseas Highway with Black Lives Matter signs.
“But no political signs,” she said. “We’re just standing up for Juneteenth. It was very successful last year. We had lots of people honk in approval. And a few people honked in disapproval.”
This year’s ceremony, on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, in which a mob of white people destroyed and terrorized a prosperous Black neighborhood in Oklahoma, will also carry extra significance.
Swanson, 76, has lived in Marathon since 2006 and is co-chair of the Middle Keys Democrats. She describes herself as “a white girl, I grew up in a white community, went to a white school” and in recent years has been devoting herself to try to strive for racial equality. She says she sees discrimination frequently, even in the Keys.
As a college student at William and Mary, she remembers every one of her classmates was white, save for one Black man.
“I remember I danced with him in a play, but did I ever ask him how he felt? No,” she said. “The Blacks in this country, they’re not asking for anything other than equality.”
Swanson has five grandchildren, three of whom are half Filipino. She said if you surveyed them on who feels discriminated against, “the ones who look Caucasian wouldn’t, the ones who look Asian would.”
Swanson has been at the weekly Black Lives Matter rallies, sometimes with her grandchildren, that have been happening every Friday at Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center in Key Largo, hoping to bring awareness to the issue of discrimination.
Key West has had a Juneteenth celebration for a number of years. This year’s will be put on once again by the Key West Carnival Corp., a local nonprofit. The events will start at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the African Cemetery at Higgs Beach in what Veronica Stafford, also a part of the Carnival Corp., called a “solemn ceremony.”
“We say it’s solemn because so many lives were lost due to slavery and we can’t say it’s right to celebrate without remembrance,” Stafford said.
The African Cemetery of Key West is an historical site where hundreds of Africans who were brought to America with the intent of being sold into slavery died and were buried. In 1860, three illegal slave ships were diverted to Key West by the U.S. Navy. The people of Key West were appalled by the treatment of the passengers and tried to provide food and shelter to the roughly 1,500 Africans, but many of them died, according to a web page about the cemetery created by the Mel Fisher Museum.
The site was rediscovered in 2002 when archaeologists and volunteers used radar technology to find the structures of the shallow graves near the sidewalk of the beach. Additional surveys were conducted in 2010 and at least 100 more graves were found, according to the Mel Fisher Museum. The site is now on the National Registry of Historic Places. Two of the archaeologists who helped to discover the cemetery will be keynote speakers for the Juneteenth ceremony.
The true celebration will start Saturday at the Key West Amphitheater, in the form of a Caribbean Carnival festival. They will hold J’ouvert at the Amphitheater where Stafford said there will be music, percussionists and drummers beginning at noon. Musicians will include Iwer George, a soca musician from Trinidad. There will also be an “engine room” band, a style of music created by “makeshift instruments that don’t exist anywhere else other than the Caribbean,” Stafford said. She described one of the instruments, for instance, as the inner rim of a truck tire.
“We are looking to find the entertainment that Key West is not really accustomed to,” Stafford said.
Around 4 p.m., a parade will start. But as Stafford and Laxer explain, this isn’t the type of parade you watch on St. Patrick’s Day.
“A Caribbean parade is totally different. It’s driven by music,” Laxer said. “For the paraders, the joy is to be in the parade, to wear costumes and dance. It’s way more fun than standing and watching any parade.”
Like Marathon, last year’s Juneteenth celebration was mixed with a protest for Black Lives Matters. Attendees marched through the streets with signs to protest racial injustice. This year, there will be a focus equally on remembrance and celebration.
“We don’t want to put one over the other,” Stafford said.