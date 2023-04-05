The Perry Hotel and its marina on Stock Island have been sold to two separate companies in the past week.
Key International, a real estate development and investment firm, has completed the purchase of the 100-unit Perry Hotel on Safe Harbor as part of an ambitious expansion of its $2 billion company portfolio, company executives said.
“The addition of The Perry Hotel speaks to our vision to bring together quality brands and memorable experiences with our excellent customer service,” Michael Vassilaros, chief investment officer for Key International, said in a prepared statement. “As an investment, The Perry Hotel purchase continues to build on our strategy of identifying and adding properties with great brand recognition.”
Simultaneously, the Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments has purchased the adjacent Perry Marina, which company representatives called a “trophy asset” that “marks the company’s eighth and largest marina acquisition to date.”
The sale prices and the terms of both sales were not disclosed by the sellers or buyers.
The hotel and marina on Shrimp Road have been the hard work of developer Matthew Strunk, who guided the property out of a roughly $100 million foreclosure more than a decade ago and converted the once home to a commercial marina and a fleet of commercial fishing boats to an award-winning luxury hotel and marina.
Strunk believes he and his partners developed “the eclectic village that we set out to build,” he said.
“We believe we are selling this property to a buyer who understands the uniqueness and quirkiness of Stock Island and will carry on our goals to improve the property but embrace the community as it gets improved,” Strunk said. “They will take the property to another level that it deserves.”
The marina and hotel now employees more than 120 people, and many employees have grown with the property in progressive roles during the last several years, which Strunk feels will continue with the new ownership, he said.
With completion of the event lawn in 2019, the property has hosted community and private special events from concerts and wedding ceremonies to corporate gatherings, Strunk said.
“My favorite memories of the property will be the many Stock Island community neighbors that visit every day for the dog park, coffee shop, fitness classes, art studios and local businesses in the property’s commercial space,” Strunk said. “I believe we accomplished our goals of embracing Stock Island and trying not to change it for the worse. In 10 years, we have come a long way from a junk yard and a place that you probably would not come to at night to a wonderful experience that embraces the essence of Stock Island. It’s commercial-fishing, hard-working ethic with the ability to have a good time.”
For Key International, the acquisition of The Perry Hotel comes on the heels of the completion of two new ground-up developments by the Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort and the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Jacksonville Beach, company executives said.
The Perry Hotel, which opened in 2017, has 100 rooms with views of the picturesque marina, two outdoor pools that overlook the waterfront and two restaurants including the highly-rated Matt’s Stock Island Kitchen & Bar and Salty Oyster Dockside Bar & Grill. The Perry Hotel is winner of the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award in 2021 and the Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Award in 2021.
Key International selected EOS Hospitality, a full-service hotel management company that specializes in operating luxury urban hotels and beach resorts in drive-to destinations to manage the hotel, according to Key International.
Integra Investments simultaneously acquired the adjoining 35-acre Perry Marina and plans to have it managed by Oasis Marinas. Integra has not planned major changes to the marina, but it has closed the Sloppy Joe’s Dockside bar, because the liquor license that was used to operate it belongs to the owners of the hotel, said Victor Ballestas, a principal with Integra Investments.
Integra does plan to keep Coconut Row, a row of houseboats on the property that are owned and occupied working people in the community, Ballestas said. Integra is a developer of affordable workforce housing and recently developed and opened the Wreckers Cay housing project on the other side of Stock Island.
“We don’t intend to kick anyone out of the marina,” Ballestas said. “We think this is something that the whole community will benefit from.”
The marina is the largest deepwater marina in the Florida Keys, offering 288 wet slips constructed with state-of-the-art Bellingham floating concrete docks. The marina is capable of berthing super yachts up to 350 feet in length and provides high-speed gas and diesel fueling, a ships store, captain’s lounge and resort-style pool.
“The Perry Marina’s location within a world-class destination for domestic and international boaters allows for some of the top fishing and nautical experiences of any coastal location, making this an anchor asset for our growing portfolio,” Ballestas said. “Our strategic deployment of capital to The Perry Marina and Integra’s newest development, Wrecker’s Cay, Key West’s largest workforce housing project in over 50 years, are a testament to our commitment to the local community.”