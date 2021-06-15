Three Key West businesses, according to U.S. Department of Labor investigations, were found to have committed overtime violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The USDL report stated: “Fish Dance Inc., Thirsty Mermaid LLC, and Antonia’s KW LLC, operators of Little Pearl, Thirsty Mermaid, and Antonia’s Key West, respectively, failed to pay overtime to workers employed through a staffing company, as well as their own workers, when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.”
A total of $162,310 unpaid in back wages for 45 workers in three restaurants was discovered. The investigation also found Antonia’s Key West paid one employee a flat salary with no overtime pay, resulting in additional overtime violations when the employee worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.
Websites list Kristen D. Onderdonk and Thomas R. Quartaro as either co-owners or among owners of all three restaurants. They did not immediately return messages to discuss the violations for Little Pearl, 632 Olivia St., or Antonia’s Key West, 615 Duval St. The Thirsty Mermaid, 521 Fleming St., noted on its answering machine that it’s closed for business until June 29.
The USDL report on the violations noted: “Business owners must understand their legal responsibilities to pay overtime when it comes to their workers, as well as any workers employed through staffing companies, to avoid costly violations, a lesson learned by the operators of three Key West restaurants.”
Paradise Hospitality Solutions LLC, a Key West staffing agency, was used by all three restaurants. Both staffing companies and their clients are responsible for compliance and both are liable for back wages, liquidated damages, and civil penalties if there are Fair Labor Standards Act violations. A phone call to Paradise Hospitality Solutions’ home office in Atlanta also was not immediately returned.
“Essential workers deserve to take home every penny of their hard-earned wages,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Daniel Cronin in Miami in a release.
“Leased or temporary employees are entitled to the same workplace rights as all other employees. We remain committed to ensuring that all workers get paid the wages they have earned, and to enforcing the law so that employers compete on a level playing field.”