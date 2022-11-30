Three manatees rescued off the Middle Keys were scheduled to be released back into the wild on Tuesday after being treated at SeaWorld in Orlando since their respective rescues and now determined to be healthy for release.
The three male manatees were scheduled to be released at the Key Colony Beach boat ramp on 7th Street. SeaWorld was scheduled to transfer the manatees to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for transport to Key Colony Beach. Dolphin Research Center, and personnel from Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters who helped with one of the rescues, as well as other volunteers were expected to be on hand to help transition the manatees from the truck to land and then into the water.
One manatee, about 10 feet long, was rescued April 19 from shallow flats off of Sombrero Beach in Marathon. The manatee had been hit by a boat, resulting in three propellor wounds across its head, according to Mary Stella, director of media and marketing for the Dolphin Research Center.
The marine mammal was transported to SeaWorld Orlando, where further examination confirmed that it suffered a skull fracture and pieces of bone needed to be removed, Stella said. Initially it was treated with antibiotics and nutritional support and gradually recovered.
The second manatee was rescued from a residential canal on Duck Key on June 10. The animal was severely emaciated, measuring slightly more than 8 feet long but weighing only 460 pounds. Generally, the weight estimate of a manatee should be about 100 pounds of weight per foot of length.
“When rescued, you could clearly see all the animal’s ribs,” Stella said.
The manatee was transported for rehabilitation to SeaWorld Orlando, where he was treated for gastric issues and received nutritional support to regain much needed weight.
The third manatee was rescued from a residential canal in Marathon on July 6. He was underweight and once he arrived at SeaWorld for treatment and rehabilitation, it was discovered that he had some inflammatory changes in his blood and was dehydrated, Stella said.
Since the rescues, they’ve received excellent care for their various injuries or conditions and now are determined to be healthy and can return to the Florida Keys waters, Stella said.
More coverage and photographs of the release will be in the Friday, Nov. 2, edition of the Keys Citizen.