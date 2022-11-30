Three manatees rescued off the Middle Keys were scheduled to be released back into the wild on Tuesday after being treated at SeaWorld in Orlando since their respective rescues and now determined to be healthy for release.

The three male manatees were scheduled to be released at the Key Colony Beach boat ramp on 7th Street. SeaWorld was scheduled to transfer the manatees to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for transport to Key Colony Beach. Dolphin Research Center, and personnel from Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters who helped with one of the rescues, as well as other volunteers were expected to be on hand to help transition the manatees from the truck to land and then into the water.

