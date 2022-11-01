2022.10.01 apartment fire_1.jpg

Key West firefighters battle a massive apartment fire at the corner of Glynn Archer Drive and Flagler Avenue on Sept. 28, following Hurricane Ian hitting the Keys.

 ROB O’NEAL/

Keys Citizen

Three high-ranking Key West Fire Department officials, including the chief, have received three-day suspensions because of an altercation at Key West City Hall that occurred between two officials just prior to Hurricane Ian last month.

Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin issued a statement on the matter on Sunday, Oct. 30.

tohara@keysnews.com