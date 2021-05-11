Tom Clements still remembers the first time he visited Key West, back in 1946 as an 11-year-old driving down from Miami with his family.
“I loved it. It was unlike anywhere I had been,” he said, referring to Cleveland and Washington, D.C. where he had grown up. “I still can remember the beautiful blues of the water.”
He had no idea that after a career of traveling internationally with his employer, Exxon, he would land back at the Southernmost Point, moving from Greenwich, Connecticut, with his wife, Kitty, when they retired in 1988. And he certainly had no idea he would find a rich volunteer experience with the Friends of the Key West Library, where he has been the treasurer for the past 27 years.
It is a commitment he is now handing on, retiring again, this time from volunteer service. But it’s a very different job he is passing on to his replacement, Wendy Niven. When Clements took over in 1994, his predecessor took him to his house and pulled out a flat box from under a bed filled with paper records.
“I took it home and started to sort through it. There were all these bits of paper and lists of member names and cancelled checks,” he remembers. “I had to build a whole information system of the Friends of the Library, which simply didn’t exist.”
And if that wasn’t a big enough job, two years after he became the Friends treasurer, he took on the same job simultaneously at the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, another local non-profit organization. He laughs about it now, saying he didn’t even balance his own checkbook at that time. But he took both organizations to a new level of financial planning and security.
“He was probably the single individual responsible for dragging the Friends of the Library Board into the 20th century; computerizing the records from scratch and inputting the data correctly,” said Prue Churchill, former president of the Friends.
“Tom gave hours and hours of work each month preparing financial statements, handling deposits, disbursing checks, negotiating contracts with vendors and maintaining the membership information,” said Marsha Williams, the immediate past president of the Friends board. “Perhaps most important, his financial stewardship of our investment account enabled the Friends to build and maintain our endowment that grows every year.”
That endowment pays the Friends’ expenses and allows the organization to grant an average of $50,000 a year to the Key West Library, which is part of the Monroe County Library System. Any donation made to the Friends goes directly and completely to the city library.
“That provides for new books, subscriptions for magazines, special events that they put on, the children’s room, rugs and tables,” Clements said. “A lot of what you see there is from the generosity of the community.”
The commitment from the Friends has helped the Key West Library modernize over the past three decades; digitizing old records and photographs, providing electronic books for check out and installing computers for residents and the public to use. While there are probably one-third fewer actual books in the library than when he took over as treasurer, Clements estimated, that space is now taken up by computers.
“If you don’t have a computer at home, your options are pretty limited. You don’t have anyone to help you apply for a job or Social Security,” he said. “Almost every library has had to rebuild itself over the last 25 to 30 years. Thirty years ago, there were no electronics.”
Those changes have led to a change in the role libraries play in their communities. In addition to providing free computer access, the Key West Library also preserves the city’s past through its Florida History department, directed by Tom Hambright.
“We provide an amazingly vast array of local history archival materials, including newspapers, images and genealogy resources. This is certainly one of the library’s treasures,” Clements said, adding that money donated by the Friends helps underwrite the scanning and digitization of thousands of pages of documents. One recent collection that is being scanned includes all the funeral records of a local funeral company.
“Those records are very important information for folks using the library to study family history,” Clements said.
But checking books out just for the pleasure of reading is still the library’s priority. Many of those books may be digital now, delivered to a reader’s tablet, but modern technology has a valued place in a library, Clements said, helping keep the library system relevant.
“Just think about a young person living in our small community of Key West. This youngster can come into our library on Fleming Street and access not just what is in our own stacks, but resources provided by the hundreds of thousands of major institutions such as the Library of Congress. That’s mighty powerful,” he said.
So, why “retire” now as the Friends’ volunteer treasurer? Clements said he has begun to think what would happen to his institutional knowledge if he suddenly became incapacitated.
“I’m 85 years old. For the last five or eight years, I’ve been very concerned that I’ll get in an accident,” he said. “Nobody else knew what I knew [about the library]. It’s taken over a year to turn it over to Wendy Niven. And I’m still on call.”
As for what he will do with his time now, Clements points to his wife and the circle of friends they have in Key West. They also go to Maine in the summer. And he is still involved with the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, where he gives the occasional lecture.
He also has his Wednesday lunch group with some male friends, called “Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO)” His wife has a similar Wednesday group, called “Just Us Ladies Into Eating Together (JULIET).”
But the library will always be a place Clements supports. He urges everyone to get a library card.
“It’s a ticket to the whole wide world of information and it’s absolutely free,” he said.