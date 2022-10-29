‘Top’ Jimmy and Joanna Cooper work their way past the La Concha Hotel on Duval Street during a recent Fantasy Fest Parade. This year’s Fantasy Fest Parade begins at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Southard and Whitehead streets.
The ‘Off-Key-Thedral’ float rolls up Duval Street during the 2019 Fantasy Fest parade. See ‘This Week in the Keys’ on Page 12A for more images from Fantasy Fest 2022.
Photos by ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
Lavishly decorated floats, costumed characters, bands and elaborately garbed marching groups are sure to entertain spectators on Saturday, Oct. 29, during the Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade through Key West’s historic downtown.
The exotic extravaganza is the traditional highlight of the annual Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration, set this year through Sunday, Oct. 30.
Tens of thousands of people, many of them arrayed in imaginative costumes, are expected to throng the island’s downtown streets to view the internationally recognized parade.
The procession’s floats and costumes are likely to reflect the 2022 festival theme, “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos,” with organizers encouraging entrants to draw inspiration from cult films and plays, iconic animated cartoons and fan-favorite classics across the entertainment realm.
Many floats each year feature music, light shows, oversized moving parts and elements that tower over spectators. Intermixed with the floats are ingenious human-powered kinetic creations and island-style dance troupes wearing dazzling sequined and feathered costumes.
Cash prizes totaling $15,000 will be split between the most creative entries in multiple categories, with awards determined by a panel of parade-savvy judges.
The parade’s grand marshal is local songwriter and musician Tony Baltimore, a pop-rock innovator whose albums, including “Let’s All Go Insane,” have become cult classics among music lovers.
Also leading the procession will be the Fantasy Fest King and queen, Carlos Homes and Fran Decker, crowned on the festival’s opening night to preside over the revelry. Aspiring royals earn their titles by raising funds for the Florida Keys’ AH Monroe organization.
The Fantasy Fest Parade begins at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Key West’s Southard and Whitehead streets. Floats, bands and costumed participants — all reflecting the event’s color, creativity and lighthearted spirit — travel down Whitehead toward the Gulf of Mexico, turn onto Front Street and then proceed along the island’s famed Duval Street to the Atlantic Ocean.