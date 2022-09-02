A man died and his female passenger was taken to a Miami hospital on Wednesday after the personal watercraft they were riding on crashed into the Boca Chica Bridge in the Lower Keys.
The pair were part of a personal watercraft tour, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter.
The accident occurred at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, as the couple was going from the bay to the ocean, crossing under the bridge. The personal watercraft collided with one of the concrete poles supporting the bridge, Rafter said. Both persons were ejected.
The driver, Sergey Moseychuk, was unconscious in the water and his passenger, Yulia Moseychuk, was conscious but injured, according to FWC. Both were retrieved from the water by the tour guides. Sergey Moseychuck was taken to land where EMS was waiting and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to FWC.
Sergey Moseychuk was then transported to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island where he was pronounced deceased at 11:34 a.m., according to the FWC. Yulia Moseychuk was first taken to Lower Keys Medical Center and then flown by Trauma Star helicopter to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County, according to the FWC.
In 2021, which was the last year FWC posted statistical information, there were 31 personal watercraft accidents in Monroe County and 30 incidents of personal watercraft riders being injured, according to the FWC. The FWC did not report any personal watercraft deaths in Monroe County in 2021.
Monroe County has long been in the top five counties in the state when it comes to boating accidents and in 2021 it came in second place behind Miami-Dade County, according to the FWC. In 2021, there were two fatal boat accidents, 51 accidents with injuries and 38 accidents without injuries.