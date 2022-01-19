While traffic along U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys increases this time of year with more visitors seeking warmer weather, it will be further impacted by a film crew in the area.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 19-20, a video production crew will be filming along U.S. 1.

Motorists are reminded U.S. 1 traffic will be slow due to increased traffic and are asked to be patient and expect slowdowns.

The crew will be filming on the Seven-Mile Bridge and Sugarloaf Key between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 19, and they will also be filming near Tavernier Creek between 8 a.m. and noon on Jan. 20.