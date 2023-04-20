Key West Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team was literally deep in the trenches training recently.
The first responders crawled into a very confined space near the Hawk Missile Site learning how to safely extricate an accident victim from a deep trench.
“This vital training for our department, but this also served double duty for Community Services,” Fire Chief Alan Averette said. “Their crews came out and dug these trenches. So both departments are benefiting.”
The Urban Search and Rescue team is equipped and ready for just about anything imaginable — and sometimes the unimaginable. The Urban Search and Rescue team is an advanced rescue group trained and equipped to respond countywide to structural collapses, incidents in which victims are trapped, or in which there is a threat to the safety of first responders, according to City of Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The recent training session was designed to train new firefighters and paramedics for the Urban Search and Rescue team. The training is being conducted by National Rescue Consultants, Crean said.
The Urban Search and Rescue team has rescued people trapped in buildings after hurricanes. They retrieved two victims in a construction collapse several years ago at Key West International Airport, Crean said. They saved a man who was crushed under tons of concrete when a cistern cover collapsed.
The team is often called upon to remove medical patients who cannot be transported by normal means, whether it’s because they’re in a loft or just too large to be carried through a small doorway, Crean said. The special equipment and expertise are sometimes called upon to enhance vehicle extractions after an accident.