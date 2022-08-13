The Trauma Star program was created in 2002 by then-Sheriff Rick Roth. Today, the fleet includes three helicopters, with one based at the Marathon airport and one at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Trauma Star helicopter is often landed on Keys bridges to care-flight critical patients to the mainland for treatment.
Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
The Trauma Star air ambulance program is free to Monroe County residents and property owners and continues to operate in the black.
The Trauma Star air ambulance helicopter program is on pace to set a record in 2022 for the number of patients airlifted as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue celebrate 20 years of the program’s existence.
Last year, Trauma Star crews flew 1,386 flights and carried 1,458 patients to Miami hospitals, while also providing advanced life support to those patients, and the program is on pace to exceed those numbers this year, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Trauma Star is easily one of the busiest air ambulance services in the country. For perspective, the national average for similar programs is 264 patients a year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Association of Air Medical Services. The Trauma Star average is more than five times that amount.
There are now three Trauma Star helicopters, which operate out of two bases: One at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and a second at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island. The flight time from LKMC to the three closest trauma centers — Kendall Regional Trauma Center, Jackson Memorial Hospital South and Jackson Ryder Trauma Center — is 50 to 55 minutes, according to county estimates.
The life-saving service is provided free to residents and property owners of Monroe County and continues to operate in the black.
The Trauma Star program is a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue. The Sheriff’s Office staffs the pilots and program director, while the flight nurses and flight paramedics are staffed by Fire Rescue.
“I’m very proud of the partnerships between the Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners regarding this important life-saving program,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
Approximately one-third of the Trauma Star flights are for trauma alerts regarding incidents such as vehicle crashes, and the remaining two-thirds are critical interfacility flights for hospital patients in need of an immediate higher level of care than offered in local hospitals.
The Trauma Star air ambulance helicopter program began under the vision of Sheriff Rick Roth in 2002. That year, the agency acquired its first helicopter. The program grew in the following years, and now three aircraft serve the community with an additional base operating at Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West as well as out of the original hangar at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport.
The aircraft currently perform more than 1,000 flights a year. This premier life-saving program exists thanks to the vision, dedication and leadership of Sheriff Roth. Sheriff Ramsay installed a plaque at the Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division Hangar in Marathon as a permanent reminder of Sheriff’s Roth vision.
Most recently, the Trauma Star crew has been credited for help save the life of a woman who was bitten by a large shark off the Lower Keys. Lindsay Bruns, 35, of Flower Mound, Texas, suffered a severe bite while swimming with her family near Marvin Key.
Bruns was transported the patient to the Summerland Key airport to be transferred via Trauma Star to Miami for care. In flight, the she received a blood transfusion. The blood transfusion onboard strongly contributed to the patient’s status upon arrival in Miami, according to Trauma Star staff. Trauma Star is the only air ambulance service in Monroe County. In May 2019, Trauma Star helicopters implemented the ability to provide whole blood transfusions onboard, helping in critical moments.