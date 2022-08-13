The Trauma Star air ambulance helicopter program is on pace to set a record in 2022 for the number of patients airlifted as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue celebrate 20 years of the program’s existence.

Last year, Trauma Star crews flew 1,386 flights and carried 1,458 patients to Miami hospitals, while also providing advanced life support to those patients, and the program is on pace to exceed those numbers this year, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.