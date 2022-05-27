Memorial Day weekend is here, and once summer’s opening weekend officially commences, travel is expected to surge in the Sunshine State despite record-high fuel prices, according to an AAA report.
The group is projecting that more than 39.2 million United States residents will travel for the holiday weekend, which would be an 8.3% increase from 2021 and fall in line with 2017 numbers.
Ninety percent of those travelers are expected to take to the road despite skyrocketing gas prices. In the Sunshine State, numbers are also expected to increase, as AAA predicts that 2.2 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more from their homes, a number that would be a 5.4% increase from last year’s holiday weekend.
“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”
The Florida Keys should expect a busy holiday weekend as local businesses fill their coffers, but that doesn’t mean travelers won’t be looking for bargains or considering other cost-cutting measures, said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.
“Consumer pricing and consumer purchasing behaviors are the kinds of things we are watching in this office,” she said.
While the TDC wasn’t yet able to provide hard data on upcoming hotel room occupancy in time for publication, Mitchell provided a few thoughts on what consumers may be looking into to trim their bill as inflationary pressures continue to rise across the country.
“Will they trade down on spending some money on attractions, retail or restaurants? Will we see people make what we call a ‘booking window’ closer to arrival date? These are a lot of the things that we are factoring in,” she said.
The TDC will have such data following the holiday weekend that serves as a kickoff to summer.
“If there is a shift in consumer behavior, especially in comparison to last year, we’ll just have to figure out how that has changed and what the effects will be,” Mitchell said.
In the Upper Keys, residents can expect an influx of day-trippers from the mainland in addition to overnight occupancies near 100% capacity, said Christina Steele, Islamorada Chamber of Commerce board president.
“We are anticipating more visitors on Memorial Day weekend than we currently have. Historically, Memorial Day fills all our rooms. Hotel occupancies are going to be high, and they should be throughout the Keys, as well,” she said.
Increased travel and occupancy should be a boon for business throughout the island chain, but Steele noted a potential challenge that the influx of tourists could pose given the Keys’ ongoing worker shortage, particularly since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
“With Memorial Day being the official kickoff to summer, I expect that we are going to see high numbers. I think that businesses are a little bit afraid of the employee issue, of trying to get enough employees. That’s been an issue for some of our businesses,” Steele said.
The chamber board president also said that she expects an influx of international travelers to the Florida Keys as summer continues.
“I think we are going to see more international travel. I do think we are going to be extremely busy,” she said.
Jodi Weinhofer, president of the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West, said occupancy rates have cooled off somewhat during the week from the busier tourism season, but are still higher than usual. But, she added, “holiday weekends are always busy down here.”
Some of the increased business is still due to lingering uncertainty about travelling to other countries, where one could potentially get stuck.
“I think everybody knows somebody that’s gotten stuck in another country because they got COVID,” Weinhofer said.
Weinhofer said staffing shortages are persisting everywhere in the country, but are especially bad in the Keys. Though now that it’s begun to slow down during the week it’s “giving us a little time to breathe.”
Citizen staff writer Elliot Weld contributed to this report.