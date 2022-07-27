Florida Keys Mosquito Control District inspectors, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, are providing free refrigerator magnets that promote the ‘Dump Dengue’ campaign and serve as a reminder for residents to continue taking the necessary measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has received laboratory confirmation of a travel-related case of dengue in Monroe County.
The individual received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a news release Tuesday, July 26, from the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health. The Health Department would not confirm an exact location in the Keys, but Florida Keys Mosquito Control District spokesman Chadd Huff said the agency is focusing its efforts on Tavernier.
The local offices of the Health Department and the FKMCD are working to provide prevention efforts, and FKMCD is assisting with investigations and intensifying mosquito control activities. FKMCD inspectors “immediately descended on” the area where the case was reported and treated sources of water with larvicide, Huff said. The FKMCD also had a fog truck out in the past week treating the area.
Huff called the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can carry and transmit dengue fever, significant in that specific neighborhood of Tavernier.
There have been 11 travel cases this week and 73 cases this year in Florida. Travel cases mean the disease was contracted somewhere else and brought back to the area by a person returning home or visiting.
There have been two major outbreaks of dengue fever in the Florida Keys since 2009. In the summer of 2020, Key Largo experienced a significant dengue fever outbreak, with more than 70 reported cases, Huff said.
Key West experienced a dengue outbreak beginning in 2009, with 93 reported cases between 2009 and 2010 in Key West, according to the Health Department. There was one reported case of dengue fever in 2016.
Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites from Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which also spreads the chikungunya and Zika viruses. Most infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. Those who develop symptoms typically recover after about a week. Floridians traveling to locations with risk of dengue should take preventive measures to prevent mosquito bites.
The common symptoms of dengue are fever, along with one or more of the following: headache; eye pain (typically behind the eyes); muscle, joint or bone pain; rash; nausea and vomiting; or unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin or unusual bruising). Severe dengue can occur, resulting in shock, internal bleeding and death.
People who display dengue symptoms should visit their health care provider or local clinic, according to the Health Department.
The Florida Department of Health continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue. Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds via the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s site, http://legacy.myfwc.com/bird/default.asp.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District reminds residents that inspectors are available and ready to help rid property of existing mosquitoes, as well as assist with mosquito prevention assistance during the rainy season.