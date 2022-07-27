The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has received laboratory confirmation of a travel-related case of dengue in Monroe County.

The individual received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a news release Tuesday, July 26, from the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health. The Health Department would not confirm an exact location in the Keys, but Florida Keys Mosquito Control District spokesman Chadd Huff said the agency is focusing its efforts on Tavernier.

Mosquito

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying tropical diseases, such as dengue and Zika, can be found in the Florida Keys.

