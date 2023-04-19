An attorney for Tree House murder suspect Franklin Tyrone Tucker, one of three accused in the case, has filed a scathing motion for dismissal in her client’s case.
Monroe County Circuit Judge Mark Jones imposed a gag order on all parties involved in the slaying, so Tucker’s attorney Cara Higgins was unavailable for comment.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office has 30 days to answer the motion, which was filed on April 2, and is currently working on its response.
Higgins’ motion alleges that state prosecutors presented perjured testimony before a grand jury without informing the court, violating Tucker’s due process of law.
“The record is replete with repeated instances of egregious misconduct by (former prosecutor) Colleen Dunne, former (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office) Captain Penny Phelps (hereinafter “Phelps”), and others,” Higgins wrote.
“The State is aware that Defendant, and his counsel, were subjected to other harassment and threats of intimidation by Dunne and Phelps,” Higgins stated. “The State is aware Phelps was told by Dunne to ‘pack the Courtroom’ during a status hearing resulting in Phelps ordering dozens of her then subordinates to intimidate counsel and the Defendant.
“The State knows Dunne even interfered with the Defendant’s right to marry his wife. Through the deposition of Phelps, the State is aware that Phelps and Dunne are still in communication and that Dunne ‘assisted’ Phelps in her now defunct civil lawsuit against the Defendant, his wife, and his attorney.”
Higgins also said that the State is aware that “suspended attorney Dunne and terminated former police officer Phelps conspired and continue to conspire to wrongfully prosecute this Defendant in their vile vendetta.”
The motion also contends that the actions of Dunne and Phelps were illegal and that “No Defendant should ever be forced to stand trial and defend against false allegations made by corrupt law enforcement officers.”
“It is time for the State to right the wrongs of Phelps and Dunne,” the motion stated.
The prosecutors’ request for the gag order came after the lead Sheriff’s Office detective on the case, Capt. Phelps, was removed from the case and later fired, and the lead prosecutor, Dunne, was removed from the case and later fired because of a bar complaint stemming from a separate case that was handled by Tucker’s attorney Higgins. Dunne has been twice suspended from the Florida Bar for her actions.
Dunne signed a consent agreement with the bar and the Florida Supreme Court in 2020, approving a one-year suspension for not divulging evidence in a 2010 attempted murder case. Dunne resigned from the Monroe County State Attorney’s Once in December 2019 after she entered into the consent agreement with the Bar.
Dunne was suspended again by the Florida Bar in 2022, for comments she made via text in attempting to block the marriage of Tucker and his finance, millionaire mogul Lauren Jenai, Tucker’s childhood sweetheart and CrossFit co-founder.
Phelps was fired after she told a fellow deputy investigating the Tree House murder to act in an aggressive way that a Black suspect in the case, Rory “Detroit” Wilson, would think the officer is a “white supremacist” or “neo-Nazi.” Detectives were trying to positively identify Wilson without him knowing they suspected him of murder.
Tucker, Wilson and Travis Johnson were arrested and then charged by the State Attorney’s Office in the Nov. 17, 2017, robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Matthew Bonnett on a Stock Island property known as the “Tree House.” It was a frequent stopover for homeless people and those looking to purchase drugs, including crack cocaine.
The story gained national attention after being reported by the Keys Citizen and ended up on Page Six of The New York Post and television’s “Inside Edition.”
Prosecutors allege the three men planned the robbery after hearing there might be a large amount of cash at Belmonte’s home. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Belmonte’s neck was slashed during the robbery.
Tucker and Wilson then reportedly fled the residence and encountered Bonnett on the stairs. Detectives said the duo got into an altercation with him, where he was stabbed multiple times. Bonnett later died.
In May, Johnson pleaded guilty to felony charges of robbery with a weapon while masked and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while masked. Prosecutors and detectives have alleged Johnson was the getaway driver in the murder.
Johnson was incarcerated from the time of his arrest in November 2017 until his release on May 6 of this year, when he signed his plea deal. He will remain on probation until 2028.
Wilson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last December.
Higgins’ motion alleges that the state suppressed statements from a paid informant placed in Wilson’s cell in violation of his constitutional rights.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay removed Phelps from the case, and she was later fired.
Tucker was released on a $2 million bond and lives under house arrest in a property owned by Jenai. After only two months of marriage, the couple separated in July 2021, but Jenai said she would stand by her man regardless of their relationship status.
A date for hearing the motion has yet to be set, pending the state’s response.