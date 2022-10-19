The State Attorney’s Office presented its first two witnesses Tuesday in the long-awaited trial of live-aboard resident Alan Bounds.

Bounds faces charges of first-degree felony attempted arson and second-degree felony assault on an officer, firefighter or EMT stemming from a wellness check that originated after Bounds called Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission headquarters in Tallahassee, claiming he felt harassed by FWC officers and threatened to harm or kill himself.

