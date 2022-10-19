The State Attorney’s Office presented its first two witnesses Tuesday in the long-awaited trial of live-aboard resident Alan Bounds.
Bounds faces charges of first-degree felony attempted arson and second-degree felony assault on an officer, firefighter or EMT stemming from a wellness check that originated after Bounds called Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission headquarters in Tallahassee, claiming he felt harassed by FWC officers and threatened to harm or kill himself.
Jury selection and opening arguments began Monday, with the state presenting its first witnesses on Tuesday in front of Judge Mark Wilson.
The case highlights several facets of the live-aboard community. First, according to new state law, vessels must be maintained in an operable fashion so owners may move them every 90 days. The second is the state of mental health among live-aboard communities.
After the initial call, deputies and FWC officers located Bounds’ boat and initiated a wellness check on Oct. 15, 2019. Once found, officers boarded the vessel, described as a pontoon boat and barge connected as one — emblazoned with the phrase Fourth Amendment — and attempted to make contact.
With Bounds failing to respond, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre, ranking officer on the scene, decided to enter the vessel and make contact. When they did, Bonds allegedly charged them while dousing gasoline on his body and holding a lit flame, threatening to blow up his vessel with everyone on it.
Fearing for his safety and the other officers involved, Dipre pulled his service weapon and shot Bounds four times.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cleared Dipre in an independent shooting investigation.
The current trial stems from Bounds’ alleged actions on that day.
Assistant State Attorney Katheline Cortes called the state’s first two witnesses, Deputy John Underwood and Dipre.
Underwood, charged with securing and processing the crime scene, testified that when he arrived on scene, the smell of gasoline was strong from 50 feet away on the downwind side of the vessel. He also described taking photographs and samples of the scene, including the officers’ involved uniforms and duty belts, as well as several gas cans and cigarette lighters.
“It took an unusually long time to process the scene as we were losing light and due to the presence of gasoline fumes,” said Underwood. “I could only be in the cabin for about five minutes before returning outside for fresh air.”
Dipre testified that he involved Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies since Bounds had indicated he felt threatened by FWC officers and would do harm to himself. Upon arrival and not making contact, he decided to initiate boarding.
Once Dipre and the deputies boarded the vessel, they developed a plan for entering the cabin. He said Bounds rushed them threateningly with a gas can over his head and a lit cigarette lighter.
“He said he was going to blow the boat to hell with us on it,” said an emotional Dipre. “He then told us to get the f--k out.”
Dipre testified he had to make a split-second decision for the safety of himself and the other officers, including those on the FWC vessels.
“There was one method of entrance and egress,” testified Dipre. “The flames or explosion would have come right out through us. We were either going to burn or explode.”
Dipre testified he fired his service weapon four times, center mass, believing the chances of his firearm igniting a fire or explosion were less than the open flame. Bounds was then securely handcuffed and taken to shore and Lower Keys Regional Medical Center.
Bounds’ defense attorney, Anthony Stonick, attempted to frame the boarding and entry as a violation, stating Bounds’ vessel was clearly marked as no trespassing.
That argument was quickly shut down by Judge Wilson, pointing out that the original call was for a welfare check and that officers were responsible for checking on him.
Stonick had no comment during recess.
Testimony continued Tuesday afternoon, after the Keys Citizen’s deadline, with more expected on Wednesday.