The trial of alleged murderer Rory Wilson continued on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after hitting a procedural speedbump on Tuesday afternoon.
The crimes, which have been dubbed the “Tree House” murder, have garnered national attention, appearing on television and in the New York Post’s Page Six.
Tuesday did not disappoint, as Judge Mark Jones, who has overseen the trial since the brutal murder and robbery occurred on Stock Island on Nov. 18, 2017, ruled earlier in the process that attorneys could “memorialize” a video deposition of victim Paula Belmonte. Belmonte, whose throat and hand were slashed during the crime, testified on video. The deposition was allowed to be used as testimony due to Belmonte’s health issues. At the time the deposition was taken in 2020, she said she wasn’t sure she would make it to the trial.
Jones was upset because both sides had agreed to the video testimony scenario, but prosecutors for the State Attorney’s office informed the court Tuesday that they intended to only read from the transcripts of the deposition.
“The jury has the right to see the witness testify,” Jones said. “This is not a matter I take lightly. Both sides should look for precedents supporting either admitting the video and audio or denying it. This is important and not something I will gloss over.”
Jones excused the jury for the afternoon, asking them to be ready to go Wednesday at 10 a.m. During a 9 a.m. procedural hearing, the prosecutors, who requested the video deposition over concerns Belamonte might not live to the trial date, produced a redacted version of it based on objections argued early Tuesday.
Over two hours, jurors watched as Belmonte struggled to testify due to COPD and other health issues in what was, at times, a contentious deposition between Belmonte and Wilson’s defense attorney, Ana Gomez-Mallada. The jury heard in Belamonte’s own words how Wilson and an accomplice allegedly confronted her on top of the makeshift Tree House property on Laurel Avenue across from CVS on Stock Island.
She recounted how Wilson climbed on top of her, demanding drugs (crack cocaine) and money. During the robbery, Belmonte sustained serious injuries from a knife to her throat and hand.
Prosecutors wrapped up the video testimony shortly before lunch Wednesday and planned to put two law enforcement officers who responded to the crime on the stand.
The trial will continue Thursday, with testimony expected from a crime scene expert, medical examiner and DNA expert. It is unclear if Wilson will testify on his own behalf, although Gomez-Mallada hasn’t ruled that out.