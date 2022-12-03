tropic cinema

The Tropic Cinema, Key West’s independent non-profit art house cinema, will close one of its four theaters at the end of the year, according to theater managers.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The Tropic Cinema will close the 44-seat Peggy Dow Theater on Sunday, Dec. 11, but the three other theaters — The Carper, The Taylor, and The George — will remain open.