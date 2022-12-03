The Tropic Cinema, Key West’s independent non-profit art house cinema, will close one of its four theater this month, according to theater managers.
The Tropic Cinema will close the 44-seat Peggy Dow Theater on Sunday, Dec. 11, but the three other theaters — The Carper, The Taylor, and The George — will remain open.
Escalating rent and changes in the film industry are the primary reasons for shuttering the single theater, according to the cinema’s management. The Tropic Cinema opened the Peggy Dow Theater in 2010, taking over the empty space next to its primary three-theater complex, which opened in 2004.
Unlike the original space that came with favorable rent for the non-profit, the new space at 418 Eaton carried market rate rent and included triple net fees (maintenance, insurance, taxes) that became untenable in the ensuing years of the pandemic, management said.
“The pandemic was extremely challenging for movie theaters and the film industry,” said Carla Turner, Tropic Cinema’s executive director. “We closed for six months in March 2020, and for a number of reasons, audiences just haven’t returned as we had hoped to support a four-screen cinema.”
Peggy Dow, the theater’s namesake, was a young Universal-International contract actress in the 1940s and ‘50’s who starred in numerous films — most famously in “Harvey” with Jimmy Stewart — and appeared on the cover of Life magazine in August 1950. She left a promising Hollywood career to marry Walter Helmerich of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Currently in her mid-90s, she still lives in Tulsa. The Helmerich Foundation gave the lead private grant to build the theater. Her son, Matthew Helmerich, former theater executive director, board member and board chair who now serves as emeritus director of the Tropic Cinema Board of Directors, was instrumental in getting the theater project off the ground.
At the time, he said, “like everything in Key West, it’s the product of community support.”
The Tropic is grateful for the generosity and commitment of Peggy Dow and the Helmerich family for the opportunity to offer an enhanced movie-going experience at the Tropic, theater managers said in a news release.
Current Board Chair Benjamin Egnatz sees it as a matter-of-fact decision, he said.
“At this point, it’s just plain financial common sense to close down what is our most expensive theater on a per-square-foot basis to sustain operations,” he said. “Our goal is to keep the Tropic open,” he continued. “And if reverting to our original configuration of three theaters allows us to continue to pursue our mission of bringing those films and movies to Key West that would be otherwise unavailable, I call that a win.”
“With Regal Cinema’s parent corporation filing for bankruptcy protection, it is a sign to all of us how much the theatrical movie business has changed,” Egnatz added. “It’s more important than ever for this community to rally its support around the Tropic Cinema. If you care about being able to go to the movies in Key West, then become a member, donate, volunteer, come see a movie.”