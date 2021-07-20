A section of Truman Avenue, between Womankind and Bayview Park, will be closed Thursday, July 22, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., after the Florida Department of Transportation detected a depression in the road.
FDOT will be using sonar to explore the best way to repair the depression, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a news release.
For those traveling southbound, the detour will be Eisenhower Drive to Albury Street to Georgia Street; northbound traffic will be routed to Georgia Street to Virginia Street to Jose Marti Drive. Emergency vehicles will have access through the project area, Crean said.