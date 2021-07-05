Tropical Storm Elsa, packing 45-60 mph winds, made landfall in Cuba on Monday and shifted west toward the Dry Tortugas, but Key West and the Lower Keys braced for heavy rainfall and tropical storm force winds late Monday and early Tuesday morning.
Feeder bands began to hit Key West around 8 p.m. Monday, as the storm made its way across the Florida Straits. The worst of the storm was expected to hit the Lower Keys around midnight and continue through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Key West.
Monroe County officials said Key West and the Lower Keys to Craig Key remained under a tropical storm warning, although a tropical storm watch for Islamorada and the Upper Keys was discontinued Monday evening.
NWS meteorologist Jon Rizzo, in a 6 p.m. conference call Monday with Monroe County officials and others, said Key West and the Lower Keys could rainfall totals of 3-5 inches, with up to 8 inches in some areas. Earlier forecasts had predicted 2-4 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches in some areas.
Rizzo also said squalls upward of 60 mph could occur, and there was a 60% probability of sustained tropical storm winds throughout Monday night.
The storm could reorganize overnight as it passes across the Florida Straits, but he expected gradual improvement of conditions throughout Tuesday.
A tropical storm warning means that winds of 39 to 73 mph, heavy rain squalls and dangerous marine waters are expected within the warning area.
Monroe County Emergency Management and the governor declared a local state of emergency for the Florida Keys on Saturday and activated the emergency operations center because of the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa. As of Monday, the county’s Emergency Operations Center was at Level 2 and was planning post-landfall actions.
County officials had not called for a mandatory evacuation of tourists and residents, but they did call for a voluntary evacuation of people with RVs and travel-trailers and live-aboard boaters to safe structures.
Monroe County School District officials canceled Tuesday's classes from Marathon south but noted the decision could be reversed early Tuesday.
Monroe County employees from Key West to Craig Key were instructed to work from home on Tuesday, while county employees north of Craig Key were told to report to their offices.
In Key West, City Hall and all city offices will be closed Tuesday and the special City Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday was moved to Monday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a news release, noting also Tuesday trash pickup would be delayed to Wednesday.
The city has opened an information hotline at 305-809-1101.
In addition, Monroe County has up-to-date information at http://www.monroecountyem.com.
Tropical Storm Elsa’s movement had slowed from a record 30 mph on Saturday to 14 mph on Monday but shifted to a north-northwest track that would bring it closer to the Dry Tortugas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
During the weekend, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi raised concerns about large numbers of tourists and possibly residents leaving the Keys on Monday after the July 4 holiday weekend as weather conditions begin to deteriorate. On Monday evening's call, Monroe County Sheriff's Office representatives reported heavy traffic heading out of the Keys, but few traffic incidents.
Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland said Monday evening's airline services were canceled, and departures from Key West International Airport on Tuesday morning could be canceled or delayed. He instructed passengers to check with their airline ahead of time. Tuesday afternoon flights were not yet affected, Strickland said.
Storm surge is also a concern, and earlier Rizzo said the Keys could experience at least 2 to 4 feet of storm surge, with the possibility of 6 feet of surge, as Elsa reached the Keys.
The hurricane center in Miami said the storm was likely to gradually weaken while passing over central Cuba but could pick up some speed along the warmer waters between the island and the Florida Keys. “After Elsa emerges over the Florida Straits and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, some slight re-strengthening is possible,’’ it said.
Late Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard set port condition Zulu for the Port of Key West in anticipation of sustained gale force winds of 35 mph and gusts up to 43 mph generated from the storm. While port condition Zulu is in place, no vessels can enter to transit within these ports without permissions, and all ship-to-shore operations have been terminated.
Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record and also broke the record as the tropic’s fastest-moving hurricane, clocking in at 31 mph Saturday morning, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.