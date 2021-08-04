The proposed Florida Turnpike expansion at the top of the 18-Mile Stretch, or at least the flyover bridge portion of the project along the busy commercial corridor, met pushback from business owners and community leaders during a public meeting last week.
Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, a division of the Florida Department of Transportation, has proposed extending the Turnpike south of Palm Drive on U.S. 1 in Florida City and reconfiguring and expanding lanes to Campbell Drive in Homestead. Plans call for widening the southernmost 3-mile portion to six lanes with a Lucy Street interchange and adding a flyover bridge over Palm Drive with “Texas-style” southbound and northbound U-turn lanes.
The elevated bridge that would onramp or offramp Turnpike traffic at S.W. 352nd Street, just south of the Pollo Tropical, would “kill” any existing and future business development north of there on U.S. 1, opponents said during the July 20 meeting.
Prim Patel, a Florida City hotelier who has been operating his lodge there for more than 30 years and employs more than 60 people, said the project would force him to close his doors.
“This would be detrimental to our employees and their families. It would put us owners in a precarious situation and we’d be hard pressed to be able to pay our bills,” he said.
Leif Gunderson, who owns the Florida City Burger King, has lived in Homestead for more than 60 years.
“I’m for the Lucy Street interchange and the six lanes, but the overpass at Palm Drive is absolutely unnecessary,” he said. “It’s the single lane going down to the Keys that backs up. It’s a bad plan but it’s pretty much written in stone. It would destroy the economic vitality that is growing in Florida City and kill any future development.”
Jon Ward, Florida City Community Redevelopment Agency director, said there are good parts and “exceptionally bad parts with this plan.”
“The ‘Great Wall of Misfortune’ that they’re about to build down the center of our median on U.S. 1 is going to kill future development,” he said.
FDOT’s flyover bridge concept also met backlash from elected officials.
Lia Duran, an aide to state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who also represents portions of South Dade and the Keys, said the senator objects the changes.
“These proposed changes will adversely affect the businesses,” Duran said.
Frank Balzebre, an aide to Republican U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez, said there is no support for the proposed change and that it “writes out an entire economy in the community.”
Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace said the proposed flyover bridge is a destructive plan that puts the interest of travelers to Miami and the Keys over that of residents and businesses in his city.
“This particular project is already killing Florida City today. It’s killing us now,” he said. “I will never stand for Florida City to be the sacrificial lamb to get to another city.”
The project would further exacerbate traffic problems on the 18-Mile Stretch, according to Keys residents who spoke during the meeting.
Marshall Walker, a Key Largo resident, said that the changes will just move congestion further south on U.S. 1.
“We in the Keys don’t particularly want more people. It’s going to cause problems on the Stretch. It’s going to cause problems where I live,” he said.
Islamorada Councilman David Webb also said traffic on the Stretch would worsen.
“Whether you have two lanes, four lanes, six lanes, once you hit the Stretch, it’s one lane,” he said. “You can make an argument that by extending the lanes from four to six, and doing a flyover right to the beginning of the Stretch, you are just going to move the traffic jam right to the beginning of the Stretch.”
Webb also suggested that more than traffic congestion concerns might be driving the proposed changes.
“There is no need for this and there is no logical explanation other than it’s going to be a key factor in refiguring the evacuation time out of the Keys to allow more development beyond 2023,” he said. State law prohibits new development in the Keys if residents cannot be evacuated within a 24-hour window. The islands are expected to meet that threshold in two years.
“The penalty that we will pay is that it could potentially be used as an excuse to allow more development,” Webb said. “This has the potential to be a Trojan Horse. I just want this discussion to be had, that’s all. It’s not because the road is insufficient. It’s because there’s too many people trying to get into Monroe County. We need to be on guard. This is a significant move that could affect the density in the county.”
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, who represents the Keys and South Dade, said he doesn’t believe the proposed changes would improve the Keys’ evacuation time by much, if any. He did, however, say he supports the local businesses in Florida City who object to the project.
“It’s a bit of a cluster on Palm Drive, so I can see the FDOT’s need to address it, but there has to be a better way. We stand in support with (state) Rep. Kevin D. Chambliss (D-Miami), the Florida City delegates and the businesses community in opposition to the proposed changes,” he said.
The projected estimated cost is more than $200 million. For more information about the proposed project, visit turnpikesouthmiamidade.com.