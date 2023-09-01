A toothbrush is used to clean algae off a post-hatchling loggerhead sea turtle named ‘Idalia’ on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon. The turtle, named by its rescuers, was found in a Florida Keys marina and was likely washed in from the Gulf Stream when fringes of Hurricane Idalia brushed by the Keys as a tropical storm Tuesday, Aug. 29. The storm left the subtropical island chain with no significant impacts, according to emergency management officials.
A toothbrush is used to clean algae off a post-hatchling loggerhead sea turtle named ‘Idalia’ on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon. The turtle, named by its rescuers, was found in a Florida Keys marina and was likely washed in from the Gulf Stream when fringes of Hurricane Idalia brushed by the Keys as a tropical storm Tuesday, Aug. 29. The storm left the subtropical island chain with no significant impacts, according to emergency management officials.
Photo by Andy Newman
A loggerhead hatchling named ‘Idalia’ is cared for at the Marathon Turtle Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The turtle was found in the wake of Hurricane Idalia’s passing of the Florida Keys on Tuesday.
Hurricane Idalia brought more than just bad weather to the Florida Keys. The storm pushed a sea turtle hatchling from the sargassum beds in the Gulf Stream into a Marathon marina this week.
The turtle has been named Idalia by its rescuers and was likely washed in from the Gulf Stream when fringes of Hurricane Idalia brushed by the Florida Keys as a tropical storm on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The storm left the subtropical island chain with no significant impacts but was powerful enough to push the hatchling into shore.