Hurricane Idalia brought more than just bad weather to the Florida Keys. The storm pushed a sea turtle hatchling from the sargassum beds in the Gulf Stream into a Marathon marina this week.

The turtle has been named Idalia by its rescuers and was likely washed in from the Gulf Stream when fringes of Hurricane Idalia brushed by the Florida Keys as a tropical storm on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The storm left the subtropical island chain with no significant impacts but was powerful enough to push the hatchling into shore.

